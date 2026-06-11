TMC's Kirti Azad rejected reports of a merger with Congress, confirming the party will contest elections as an alliance. He also addressed internal discord concerning MP Kalyan Banerjee, calling his anger 'justified' and a matter for dialogue.

No Merger with Congress, Alliance to Continue

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kirti Azad on Thursday rejected any reports of a potential merger between the TMC and the Congress, terming them "incorrect," reiterating that the party will contest the upcoming elections as part of a planned alliance. Speaking to ANI in the national capital, Azad said, "There will be no merger; that is all incorrect news. The election will be contested as an alliance, and the alliance will remain intact."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Azad Defends 'Fighter' Kalyan Banerjee Amid Internal Discord

Addressing the internal discord within the TMC, particularly concerning MP Kalyan Banerjee, Azad defended his position within the party and acknowledged the frustration voiced by Banerjee, noting that it stemmed from being sidelined in a recent legal case without prior consultation. "Kalyan Banerjee is a fighter; he has stood by Didi from the very beginning until today. Kalyan Banerjee isn't going anywhere. He is an emotional man; he has feelings, and we ought to value and respect those sentiments. Once Didi speaks to him, the matter will be resolved. There was one issue: he should have been informed earlier that someone else was going to contest the case. Being told at the very last minute wasn't right. So, I understand why he is angry; that anger is completely justified and valid. But Didi will set things right," he added, emphasising that the issue is personal rather than ideological and will be resolved through dialogue.

'Operation Lotus' Allegations and Attacks on Dissidents

Lashing out at the dissident faction within the party, Azad questioned the legitimacy of their claims and defended the party against Operation Lotus allegations. "If they actually had the numbers, the 'Operation Lotus' initiated by Amit Shah ji--who is applying borrowed Sindoor to their foreheads--the list would have been out by now. We've been hearing since the 6th June that they have 20 MPs, and they're going to meet the Speaker to submit the list, but where is that list? They are defecting under the pretext of corruption," he further said.

He also hit out at these leaders for citing corruption as a reason for their exit, specifically targeting rebel leader Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar by alleging, "She was caught on camera accepting Rs 5 lakh."

'We Aren't Rats Who Flee': Azad Reaffirms Loyalty to Mamata

Reaffirming his commitment to Mamata Banerjee, Azad condemned the pressure tactics, including the reported withdrawal of his security detail. "These people stayed for 30 or 40 years, became MPs 3-4 times, it's their flawed mindset; I just don't understand it... Now they are pressuring me; they've even removed my security. Well, if they've removed it, so be it; we'll fight. We stand together; we aren't rats who flee during hard times. We are the kind who stand by each other in adversity. Didi has done so much for us; we cannot betray her," he asserted. (ANI)