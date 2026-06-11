Piyush Goyal termed Mamata Banerjee's rule 'extremely cruel', claiming West Bengal is now liberated. This comes amid a TMC rift, with MP Kalyan Banerjee publicly slamming Abhishek Banerjee and giving an ultimatum to the party chief.

Piyush Goyal Slams Mamata Banerjee's 'Cruel Rule'

Amid the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) facing internal turmoil, Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday sharply criticised the party's chief Mamata Banerjee, terming her tenure as Chief Minister as "extremely cruel" and marked by discrimination and poverty. Addressing a press conference, Goyal said, "The situation in West Bengal is a symbol of Mamata Banerjee's extremely cruel rule. The atmosphere of terror that prevailed, the discrimination she practised against the people of the state, and the way she kept them mired in poverty... Amidst this climate of fear, West Bengal witnessed neither development nor public welfare for fifteen years; yet, following her disastrous governance, people are now openly expressing their true feelings."

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He added, "In reality, West Bengal has attained freedom. Since the election, people have been freely voicing their opinions and speaking from the heart. Perhaps even Kalyan Banerjee now has the liberty to share his true thoughts with the people. West Bengal has finally been liberated from the mistreatment and atrocities inflicted upon citizens by Mamata Banerjee... Today, there is confidence that, under the leadership and vision of PM Modi, the government led by Suvendu Adhikari will steer West Bengal towards development."

TMC Faces Internal Turmoil

The remarks come amid internal turmoil in the Trinamool Congress, as party MP and advocate Kalyan Banerjee on Wednesday lashed out at General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee for changing his lawyer in the signature forgery case.

Speaking to reporters in Kolkata, Kalyan Banerjee gave an ultimatum to TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, asking her to choose between him and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee. Slamming Abhishek, the known TMC loyalist, called him arrogant and said that the party is facing the ongoing rift due to him.

He said, "One criminal revision petition was filed, which was listed on Friday before the vacation bench. Six hours I sat for that matter. The matter was not called on; in the end I mentioned it before the Honourable judge. Honourable judge said that the matter will come up on Wednesday. Tuesday, the search was conducted, then yesterday morning, I mentioned the matter before the court and said that the matter was extremely urgent. Yesterday, a lawyer came saying Abhishek Banerjee had sent him. Then said that another writ petition has been filed regarding the search. I had already mentioned the matter in the criminal revision, why did you file the petition without consulting me?"

"It is better that one person handles the matter. If you think that I cannot handle, you take the matter and don't treat me as a dustbin. Inform me within an hour. Today, I was informed by my son that I will not appear. Henceforth, I will not be appearing in any matter on behalf of Abhishek Banerjee. I don't like this arrogant attitude. One must respect the seniors. How can he humiliate me? He should understand that the party is facing problems because of him. But he goes and disrespects everyone. This is not tolerable. I will urge Didi: if you will remain dependent on Abhishek Banerjee, then stick with him-leave me. But if you part ways with Abhishek Banerjee, then I am with you," he added.

He added that he spoke to senior TMC leader Derek O'Brien, while Mamata Banerjee has not called him yet. "Derek called me I informed me. Didi has not called me. I will be taking up other persons' and Trinamool Congress matters. He (Abhishek Banerjee) is not Trinamool Congress," Kalyan Banerjee said.

This comes amid turmoil within the All India Trinamool Congress as the party faces an internal rift and factionism, along with several Rajya Sabha MPs quitting the party. (ANI)