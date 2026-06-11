Union Minister Nisith Pramanik attacked the TMC and Congress, alleging their ideology is based on appeasement and nepotism. He claimed a desperate Mamata Banerjee is trying to save her 'finished' party by holding on to Congress.

Pramanik slams TMC-Congress for 'appeasement, nepotism'

Escalating the political heat in West Bengal, state minister Nisith Pramanik on Thursday launched a scathing critique of both the TMC and Congress, accusing them of operating on a foundation of "nepotism and appeasement." Speaking to ANI, the minister said, "Earlier, Congress and Trinamool Congress were the same. Their ideology is alike. Both also follow the politics of appeasement and nepotism."

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He further alleged that the TMC leadership is in a state of desperation. Pramanik alleged that Mamata Banerjee is attempting to secure her own political survival by seeking an alliance with the Congress. "Trinamool Congress is finished now. Mamata Didi is trying to somehow save herself by holding on to Congress. The people of West Bengal, TMC MPs & MLAs have rejected Mamata Banerjee. Her core team has also left her. Along with Mamata Banerjee, Bhaipo's future is in darkness today," he added.

Earlier, amid reports of a possible merger between Congress and TMC, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal completely dismissed the speculation, terming the claims as "baseless rumours."

Internal dissent rocks Trinamool Congress

The remarks come at a time when the TMC is facing internal dissent, with multiple resignations, allegations of factionalism and public disagreements among senior leaders.

Senior MP criticises Abhishek Banerjee

The latest flashpoint emerged today when senior TMC MP and advocate Kalyan Banerjee publicly criticised the party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee over a legal matter and accused him of displaying an "arrogant attitude."

Kalyan Banerjee went so far as to issue an ultimatum to TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, saying she should choose between him and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee. He also announced that he would no longer appear in legal matters on behalf of Abhishek Banerjee.

Series of resignations hit TMC

The developments come amid a series of resignations from the Rajya Sabha. TMC MP Prakash Chik Baraik resigned from the Upper House on Wednesday, becoming the third party MP to do so within a week after Sushmita Dev and Sukhendu Sekhar Ray stepped down earlier.

Rebel MP's claim on NDA support disputed

Meanwhile, rebel TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar has claimed that a group of 20 MPs has sought separate seating arrangements in the Lok Sabha and expressed support for the NDA.

However, TMC Lok Sabha MP Pratima Mondal rejected reports linking her to the alleged move and challenged the rebel faction to produce any document bearing her signature. She reaffirmed her loyalty to the party and said she would remain with the Trinamool Congress.