AAP's Sanjay Singh slammed the BJP ('ED Party') over the alleged theft of Lord Ram's padukas in an Ayodhya temple. He referenced past land deal controversies and called the BJP 'donation thieves' who have no right to govern the country.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched a sharp attack on the 'ED Party' (BJP) over the alleged theft of Lord Ram's padukas and necklace in a temple in Ayodhya. AAP Rajya Sabha MP and Uttar Pradesh Prabhari Sanjay Singh said that while King Bharat ruled Ayodhya for 14 years by placing Lord Ram's padukas on the throne, those associated with the BJP have allegedly stolen the padukas themselves.

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AAP Lists Allegations Against 'ED Party'

According to a press release issued by Aam Aadmi Party, Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said on Sunday, "First, land worth Rs 2 crore was purchased for Rs 18.5 crore. Then, land worth Rs 3 crore was purchased for Rs 24 crore, and after that, land worth Rs 9 crore was purchased for Rs 55 crore and Rs 47 lakh. Following this, cases involving the theft of donation boxes and valuable, revered Ram Shilas also came to light. All these incidents have deeply hurt and distressed crores of Hindus."

He continued, "The people of the country will be shocked to learn that these dishonest individuals have even stolen Shri Ram's Padukas and the garland from around his neck. These 'chanda chor' (donation thieves) and dishonest people of the 'ED Party' feel absolutely no shame in doing such things."

Ramayana Analogy Used in Attack

Referring to the Ramayana, the AAP MP stated, "When Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram was in exile for 14 years, his brother King Bharat governed by placing Bhagwan Ram's Padukas on the throne. But the 'donation chors' of the ED Party and their mentors have stolen those very Padukas of Lord Ram. Such people have no right to remain in power and govern the country."

Comparison to Village-Level Justice

Sanjay Singh added, "In villages, if a person is caught committing even a minor theft in a temple, that individual faces social boycott. People do not invite such a person to their homes for meals, they do not attend that person's invitations, and the boycott continues for generations. But these 'donation chors', and dishonest people are stealing Lord Ram's Padukas, garlands and sacred stones, while also engaging in irregularities involving land and offerings."

Appeal to the Public

Appealing to the people of the country, Sanjay Singh urged them not to tolerate this any longer, to wake up and raise their voice strongly against dishonest individuals. (ANI)