A man was beaten to death by fellow passengers following an altercation while boarding the Yoga Express at Delhi's Shahdara Railway Station. Delhi Police arrested three adults and apprehended two juveniles in connection with the man's death.

Delhi Police have arrested three adults and apprehended two juveniles in connection with the demisse of a man who was allegedly beaten to death by fellow passengers following an altercation while boarding the Yoga Express at Shahdara Railway Station, officials said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Altercation Turns Fatal

According to Delhi police, a disagreement between passengers while boarding the Yoga Express at Platform No. 3 of Delhi's Shahdara Railway Station escalated into a violent altercation, resulting in the death of one passenger on Saturday.

The victim, identified as Pankaj Dhama, a resident of Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, was assaulted following a verbal argument with other passengers while boarding the train, the police said.

Police said the accused allegedly attacked Dhama by punching and kicking him, causing severe injuries.

The injured passenger was immediately rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Arrests and Investigation Details

The police have registered a case under Sections 105 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and have initiated an investigation.

Delhi Police said eight individuals were detained in connection with the case after being apprehended in Muzaffarnagar.

In a statement, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways) said that three adults were arrested in the case, while two juveniles were also apprehended.

"Three adults have been arrested, and two juveniles apprehended. The three adults(Sagar, Prince and Akash) have been granted bail by the court. The two juveniles (names withheld) have been sent to a delinquent home by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB)," the DCP Railways said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.