The fight within the Trinamool Congress is getting uglier. Ever since the 2026 West Bengal Assembly Election results, the party has been seeing a major split. While the battle for the party symbol and funds is already on, Ritabrata Banerjee's camp has now taken over a key party office, leading to a direct clash with Mamata Banerjee's loyalists.

Ritabrata Banerjee vs Mamata Banerjee: In a major power move, Ritabrata Banerjee's camp has outplayed the Mamata Banerjee-led AITC faction by taking control of the party office in Kolkata's Metropolitan area. On Friday evening, Ritabrata visited the office along with other leaders like Firhad Hakim, Sandipan Saha, Javed Khan, and Akruzzaman. They all sat down for a meeting there.

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As soon as news broke that the rebel camp had captured the office, pro-Mamata MLA Kunal Ghosh rushed to the spot. This party office falls within his Beliaghata assembly constituency. This is why Kunal tried to take back control from Ritabrata's group. However, political circles are doubtful whether he will be able to succeed.

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The fight for Trinamool Congress's ownership

After taking over the Metropolitan office, Ritabrata's group stayed for a bit, locked the office from the outside, and left with the key. Kunal Ghosh arrived after they had gone. He attacked the rebel faction, the BJP, and the state government. He said, 'A culture of illegal occupation is going on. An expelled person has become the BJP's B-team with the direct support of the state government and police.'

In response, MLA Akruzzaman said, 'We are the real Trinamool. This is our office. The emotions of the Trinamool Congress are tied to this office.' Ritabrata's camp has taken over the office but kept Mamata's picture inside. They claim to be followers of Mamata and want to carry on their activities with her as their leader.

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Complications over the Metropolitan office

Legal issues have now cropped up over this Trinamool Congress office in Metropolitan. The owner of the building has spoken out against the party. However, Ritabrata's supporters claim they have already spoken to the owner and have also discussed the rent. They want to sort out the problem and keep the office under their control.