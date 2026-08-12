MoS Home Nityanand Rai informed Parliament that 83 CAPF training institutions are operational. The govt is upgrading them and will establish a new CRPF Jungle Warfare College in Chhattisgarh and a new CISF regional centre in Bihar.

A total of 83 training institutions of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) have been established across the country, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai told Parliament on Tuesday.

Rai said the government has been undertaking expansion, modernisation and upgradation of CAPF training centres based on requirements. The move is aimed at strengthening the training infrastructure and ensuring that personnel of the forces receive the necessary skills and resources to meet operational challenges.

According to the Minister, the government has also been providing additional resources to CAPF training institutions from time to time. This includes the procurement of motor vehicles and technical gadgets, along with the creation of manpower required for imparting training to personnel.

New Specialised Training Institutions Announced

The government has further decided to establish a Central Jungle Warfare College of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. The proposed institution is expected to strengthen specialised training for personnel operating in difficult and forested terrains, particularly in areas where security forces face complex operational challenges.

In another significant decision, a Regional Training Centre of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will be established in Kishanganj district of Bihar, Rai said. The establishment of the two new training institutions will add to the existing network of CAPF training infrastructure across the country.

CAPFs, which include forces such as the CRPF, CISF, Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Assam Rifles, perform a range of duties including internal security, border guarding, protection of vital installations and other specialised security responsibilities. Training plays a crucial role in preparing personnel for these diverse assignments.

Significance of New Centres

The government's focus on modernising training centres is intended to keep the forces equipped with updated technology, vehicles and trained manpower. The decision to establish the CRPF's Central Jungle Warfare College in Bijapur is particularly significant for Chhattisgarh, where security forces have historically operated in challenging forested areas.

Meanwhile, the proposed CISF Regional Training Centre in Kishanganj will expand the force's training infrastructure in eastern India and provide additional capacity for training its personnel.

The expansion and upgradation of training facilities is being undertaken to add resources to meet the operational and training needs of the CAPFs. (ANI)