NITI Aayog member Rajiv Gauba, speaking at a MoHUA conference, called for land and planning reforms to scale affordable housing. He suggested waiving land-use fees and stamp duty and stressed the need to expand rental housing for migrant workers.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) on Tuesday organised a National Conference on Affordable Housing Reforms - "Reimagining Affordable Housing: From Scheme to Sustainable Ecosystem" here which was addressed by Rajiv Gauba, Member, NITI Aayog. The Conference brought together senior policymakers, experts and representatives from States/UTs and key financial institutions to deliberate on reforms and innovative approaches for strengthening the affordable housing ecosystem. Satendra Singh, Secretary, Department of Urban Development, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) was also present.

Land and Planning Reforms Crucial

Addressing the audience, Gauba emphasised the need for land and planning reforms to expand affordable housing at scale. He said that land supply and urban planning reforms are critical for expanding affordable housing in cities and stressed the need for measures to improve the availability of land for such projects. He suggested considering waiving land-use change fees for land dedicated to affordable housing and exempting affordable housing units from stamp duty to improve project viability and affordability.

Focus on Rental Housing

Gauba also highlighted the growing importance of rental housing and stressed the need to expand rental housing for migrant workers, young professionals, students and industrial workers, along with reforms in the tenancy framework.

"Land is the most binding constraint in the housing sector and therefore, it has to be at the centre of the reform agenda," Gauba said, a release said. (ANI)