BJP MLA Sarbori Mukherjee called the entire TMC 'fake', alleging it was created for 'looting'. She urged action against Debraj Chakraborty for extortion and claimed the egg attack on Mahua Moitra reflected public anger over corruption.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Jadavpur, Sarbori Mukherjee, refused to comment on which faction of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) was the "real" or the "fake" one amid the ongoing rift within the party. Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Mukherjee said that the sole purpose behind the formation of the TMC was "looting," emphasising that when the entire structure of the party is fake, any other bloc coming from within such an organisation would be "equally fake."

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"We won't comment on which faction is the 'real' Trinamool and which is the 'fake' one. This is a party devoid of any principles or ideals; it was created solely for the purpose of looting... The BJP bears no responsibility for determining which is real and which is fake... When the entity itself is fake, any claim to authenticity coming from within it is equally fake," she said.

The remarks come ahead of a meeting between the rebel TMC factions and the Chief Election Commissioner of India in New Delhi, where they will stake a claim to the party's name, symbol and bank account.

BJP MLA demands action against TMC councillor

Furthermore, commenting on TMC councillor Debraj Chakraborty's alleged involvement in extortion and threats, the BJP MLA urged Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari to take necessary action in the matter.

"We simply cannot fathom where these people amassed such vast amounts of money. Look at the gold--kilograms of it were recovered from the home of Sabyasachi's partner.... Aditi Munshi, a singer, was an MLA. In reality, it was her husband, Debraj, who ran the show for the entire five-year term. They extorted money from every single area... They were caught while trying to flee and hide. I urge my government and my Chief Minister to ensure these individuals receive exemplary punishment," she said.

'Attack on Mahua Moitra shows public anger'

Commenting on the alleged egg attack on TMC MP Mahua Moitra, Mukherjee claimed it reflected public anger over alleged corruption during the TMC's rule in West Bengal.

"The common people are expressing their anger--stemming from fifteen years of persecution--in various ways... The people are reacting to the theft, corruption... When our National President J.P. Nadda was attacked, his car smashed, and a conspiracy hatched to assassinate him--what did Mahua Moitra do then?... When your police sat silently and merely watched--while your goons and Abhishek Banerjee orchestrated an attack on our National President's convoy and plotted to kill him--you said nothing," she alleged. (ANI)