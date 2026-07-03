BJP leader Keya Ghosh claimed the Election Commission will decide on the TMC's symbol amid a potential split, alleging the ruling party is fighting over funds. Meanwhile, a rebel TMC faction will meet the ECI to stake its claim over the party.

BJP leader Keya Ghosh on Friday said that if a split were to emerge within the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Election Commission would decide which faction gets the party's election symbol, while also alleging that the ruling party in West Bengal was embroiled in a fight over funds.

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BJP Alleges Corruption Amid Infighting

Speaking to ANI, Ghosh referred to past criticism by the TMC of the Election Commission and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. "Before the elections, TMC demanded Gyanesh Kumar be removed, even signing in Parliament to impeach him. Now the question is which faction will get the symbol, and Gyanesh Kumar will announce the decision," she said. The BJP leader also levelled corruption allegations against former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the TMC. "It is also well known that Mamata Banerjee practised 'vote and note' politics. It is said even her party councillors had properties worth crores. If that is true, imagine the level of corruption. The fight is also over party funds, which faction will control them. The Election Commission will now decide on this," Ghosh alleged.

Rebel Faction to Meet Election Commission

Meanwhile, a ten-member delegation led by West Bengal LoP Ritabrata Banerjee and other leaders of TMC's rebel faction will be the ECI panel on Friday. "I thank the ECI for granting us an appointment for tomorrow at 12:00 PM. A delegation of 10 people is permitted; therefore, led by our party Chairperson and Deputy Chairperson, a group of ten of us have arrived here. We will visit the Election Commission tomorrow to hold discussions," Ritabrata Banerjee told reporters on Thursday.

The meeting assumes significance as the internal struggle within the TMC has widened, with rival factions staking competing claims over the party's organisational structure and political identity. The EC is expected to hear the faction's submissions regarding the dispute. The internal crisis within the TMC intensified after 58 of the party's 80 MLAs broke ranks with the Mamata Banerjee-led leadership following the party's defeat in the West Bengal Assembly elections. The rebel group later backed Ritabrata Banerjee as Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly and announced a new 30-member National Working Committee (NWC). (ANI)