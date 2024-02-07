Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Three Indian expats sailed in stolen boat from Kuwait to Mumbai's Gateway of India; police launch probe

    The police seized a fishing boat that reached the coast of Mumbai from Kuwait. The police confirmed that they did not have any weapons or other suspicious items in their possession when they reached the Gateway of India.

    Three Indian expats sailed in stolen boat from Kuwait to Mumbai's Gateway of India; police launch probe rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Feb 7, 2024, 1:12 PM IST

    Mumbai:  The police seized a fishing boat that reached the coast of Mumbai from Kuwait. Antony, Nidisho Ditto, and Vijay Antony, natives of Kanyakumari, were inside the boat. They were taken to Colaba police station, however, no FIR has been filed yet. The boat, reportedly stolen from Kuwait, is currently docked at the Gateway of India.

    The police confirmed that they did not have any weapons or other suspicious items in their possession when they reached the Gateway of India. The people who were in the boat told the police that they had stolen the boat and escaped by boarding it due to torture by their employer in Kuwait. The authorities are probing how they reached the Indian Sea border via the Arabian Sea.

    They claimed that the trio had been employed at a fishing company in Kuwait, where they faced severe abuse and exploitation from their employer, including withholding their salaries. Desperate to escape the harsh working conditions, they allegedly stole their employer's boat in an attempt to return to their home country. Additionally, they stated that their passports had been confiscated by their employers.

    It took them 12 days to reach the Indian coast, and by the time the police found them, they had not eaten for four days and had run out of supplies. The boat was safely brought to the Taj Hotel, and the police found nothing suspicious upon inspection.

    However, this incident has raised concerns about maritime security. While it is said that it is comforting that those who arrived on the boat did not bring any weapons or other dangerous items, it has been alleged that it was a security breach that no one noticed despite having traveled such a long distance across the country's maritime border.

    Last Updated Feb 7, 2024, 1:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi horror Man rapes tortures woman for 7 days poured hot dal on her case filed gcw

    Delhi horror: Man rapes, tortures woman for 7 days; poured 'hot dal' on her

    Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code Bill: 6 concerns flagged by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

    Uttarakhand's Uniform Civil Code Bill: 6 concerns flagged by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

    Kerala: Man ends life after alleged rejection of EPF claim in Kochi anr

    Kerala: Man ends life after alleged rejection of EPF claim in Kochi

    President Droupadi Murmu takes a metro ride in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    President Droupadi Murmu takes a metro ride in Delhi (WATCH)

    Dr Vandana Das murder case: Family to move court again for CBI probe anr

    Dr Vandana Das murder case: Family to move court again for CBI probe

    Recent Stories

    Dhanush gives shoutout to Rajinikanth's 'Lal Salaam', skips mentioning ex-wife Aishwaryaa's name RKK

    Dhanush gives shoutout to Rajinikanth's 'Lal Salaam', skips mentioning ex-wife Aishwaryaa's name

    Delhi horror Man rapes tortures woman for 7 days poured hot dal on her case filed gcw

    Delhi horror: Man rapes, tortures woman for 7 days; poured 'hot dal' on her

    Bizarre Russian woman shared bed with husband's mummified corpse for 4 years; performed occult rituals snt

    Bizarre! Russian woman shared bed with husband's mummified corpse for 4 years; performed occult rituals

    cricket 'We've moved beyond team meetings'; Joe Root discusses the 'Bazball' culture osf

    'We've moved beyond team meetings'; Joe Root discusses the 'Bazball' culture

    Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code Bill: 6 concerns flagged by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

    Uttarakhand's Uniform Civil Code Bill: 6 concerns flagged by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon