3 Bengaluru tourists killed as car falls into ravine at Zoji la pass in Kashmir

A tragic accident at Zoji La Pass during the Amarnath Yatra claimed three lives from Bengaluru when their car fell into a ravine. In another incident, a car crash on National Highway 150(A) near Hosahalli Cross resulted in two fatalities and three injuries due to driver negligence. Both incidents highlight the perils of road travel.

A tragic accident took place near Zoji La Pass during the Amarnath Yatra when a car fell into a ravine, resulting in the deaths of three people from Bengaluru. The deceased, originally from Bellandur, Bengaluru, were on a trip to Kashmir.

The family was travelling in a rented car when they encountered a broken-down vehicle ahead of them. The driver of their car got out without applying the handbrake and went to assist with the broken-down car. This led to their car rolling into the abyss.



The victims were identified as Champak Das (67), Tandra Das (44), and Monalisa (41). A nine-year-old girl, Adritha Khan, was also in the car and sustained injuries. The police, Army, CRF, NDRF, and SDRF personnel worked together to retrieve the bodies.

In another incident, a car travelling from Bengaluru to Bellary hit a divider on National Highway 150(A) near Hosahalli Cross, Talaku Thana, due to driver negligence. Two people died on the spot, and three others were injured and taken to the district hospital for further treatment.



The deceased were BN Gopinath (46) and his wife Srilalitha (42), residents of Satyanarayanapet, Bellary. Their children Shreya (17) and Srinivas (12), along with the driver Suresh (23), were injured.

BN Gopinath, an officer of the Home Guard, was recently transferred from Bellary to Mangalore. His wife, Sri Lalitha, was a teacher. They had travelled to Bengaluru for their son Srinivas's upanayana ceremony. Missing their train on Sunday night, they hired a car and left for Bellary at 10:45 PM. The accident occurred when the driver, Suresh, allegedly fell asleep near the Talaku Hosahalli divider.

