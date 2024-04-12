Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    THIS University grants ‘menstrual leave' for female students from academic session 2024–25

    The Punjab University in Chandigarh has introduced a new policy to provide menstrual leaves to female students. This policy will be implemented from the upcoming semesters of the academic session 2024-25, and has been approved by the Vice Chancellor of Punjab University.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 12, 2024, 4:50 PM IST

    Female students of Punjab University (PU) in Chandigarh can now avail of the “menstruation benefit.” Through this initiative, PU became the first university in the region to offer menstrual leave to female students. According to reports, the plan was approved by Punjab University's vice chancellor, Renu Vig.

    The leaves would be implemented in the following semesters for the academic session 2024–2025 pending permission from the university senate, which will make the ultimate decision. A circular regarding the same was issued on Wednesday, April 10, by the dean of university instruction (DUI) Rumina Sethi. Students should note that while the menstrual leave will be granted, terms and conditions have also been attached to it.

    According to the official announcement, students who have been enrolled in classes for at least 15 days are eligible for one day of leave "per calendar month of teaching." Additionally, the email said that students may take up to four such leaves every semester, with the leave days being restricted to instructional days.

    Furthermore, the leaves will not be accepted for use during any tests—internal or external, mid-semester or end-semester, or even practical exams. It is significant to highlight that in order to use menstruation leave, students must complete a paperwork at the department office.

    In addition, the leave request must to be submitted within five business days following the student's absence. The menstruation benefit will be awarded based on the student's self-certification and may be approved by the department chairperson or director.

    In January 2023, the Cochin University of Science and Technology in Kerala became the first university in the nation to grant menstruation leave to its female students. Notably, in January 2023, the Kerala government's Department of Higher Education announced that it will grant menstruation leave to female students enrolled in all state-run universities. Guwahati University in Assam, Tezpur University in Assam, and NALSAR University of Law in Hyderabad are among the other institutes that provide menstruation leave.

    Last Updated Apr 12, 2024, 4:50 PM IST
