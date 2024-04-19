Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    UNBELIEVABLE! THIS Indian businessman buys most expensive property on Bengaluru’s Billionaire Street

    The most expensive property in Bengaluru was recently purchased by Ajit Abraham Isaac, the chairman and founder of Quess Corp. The 10,000 square foot plot, located in Koramangala 3rd block, also referred to as “billionaire street,” is valued at Rs 67.5 crore.

    Abraham Isaac, the managing director of Quess Corp, has recently bought the most expensive property in Bengaluru. According to The Economic Times, the 10,000 square foot property in Koramangala 3rd block, sometimes referred to as "billionaire street," is valued at Rs 67.5 crore and has established a new standard for the city's real estate market. The plot was reportedly bought from Arvind Reddy and Geeta Reddy.

    The property deal that has been dubbed the most expensive in Bengaluru is valued at an effective rate of Rs 70,300 per square foot. This is more than the last one to close in the area, which was TVS Motors purchasing a 9488-square-foot property for Rs 65 crore at an effective rate of Rs 68,508 per square foot.

    This comes two years after Ajit Abraham Isaac bought a bungalow spread across 9,507 square feet in the same area for Rs 52 crore at the cost of Rs 58,000 per square feet. An NRI living in Singapore, Brijesh R Wahi, was the seller of the property. The date of registration was June 18, 2021.

    Of the six blocks in Koramangala, the third block is the most expensive because of larger plot sizes and the fact that billionaires inhabit it, brokers said.  It is hence called the "billionaire street" and is home to business leaders including Infosys founders Nandan Nilekani and Kris Gopalkrishnan, Narayana Health founder Devi Shetty, former founders of Flipkart Sachin and Binny Bansal.

    Ajit Abraham Isaac played a crucial part in guiding Quess Corp. to its current status as the top supplier of business services in India. The Bengaluru-based startup was founded in 2007 and has now grown to 644 locations throughout India, Southeast Asia, and North America.

