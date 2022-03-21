The Kashmir Files: Rajasthan government foresees law and order issue, orders Section 144 in Kota

Rajasthan government has imposed prohibitory orders in Kota for a month, citing law and order issues over the screening of the film 'The Kashmir Files'.

The government order notes that Section 144 has been imposed in Kota from March 22 till April 21 to maintain law and order in view of the controversial film.

To note, several states, including Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Haryana, Gujarat, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura and Uttarakhand, have declared the movie tax-free that highlights the plight of the Kashmiri Pandits and their exodus from Kashmir in 1989-1990.

'The Kashmir Files' has been well received by audiences across the country with the movie crossing the Rs 170 crore mark within 10 days of its release. The film is expected to enter the Rs 200-crore club by the next week.

In Rajasthan, the film has triggered a war of words between the ruling Congress and the BJP. The Opposition has been urging Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to make the movie tax free in the state.

Stating that the manner in which Kashmiri Pandits were persecuted by terrorists in the 1990s was heart-wrenching, BJP state president Satish Poonia said that the people of the country will be able to analyse how the Congress's policy of appeasement has affected the unity and integrity of the country.

Congress, on the other hand, views the matter differently. Rajasthan Food and Civil Supplies Minister Pratap Singh Khachariya recently told media persons that the BJP was diverting people's attention from issues like inflation and unemployment using the movie. The Congress party also blamed the BJP for the exodus of Kashmiri pandits, claiming that it was their government at the Centre when the persecution and exodus of Kashmiri Pandits took place.

