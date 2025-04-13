'Bengal is burning': BJP condemns Yusuf Pathan over tone-deaf Instagram post amid Murshidabad crisis

Read Full Article

Kolkata: As violence continues to grip West Bengal's Murshidabad district over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, Trinamool Congress MP and former cricketer Yusuf Pathan is facing criticism for an Instagram post showing him casually sipping tea. Although the unrest has not directly affected areas within his constituency, the proximity and timing of the post have sparked backlash and anger across social media platforms.

Two days ago, Yusuf Pathan shared a series of three photos on Instagram with the caption, "Easy afternoons, good chai, and calm surroundings. Just soaking in the moment." The post quickly drew criticism from social media users, who were angered by the timing—given the tense situation in Murshidabad due to ongoing violence. One user commented sharply, "Do you have any shame?".

The BJP criticized the Trinamool MP, accusing the Mamata Banerjee government of fostering state-backed violence.

"Bengal is burning. HC has said it can't keep eyes closed and deployed central forces. Mamata Banerjee is encouraging such state protected violence as Police stays silent! Meanwhile Yusuf Pathan - MP sips tea and soaks in the moment as Hindus get slaughtered. This is TMC," BJP's national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla has said in a post on X.

Supporters of Left parties have also criticized Yusuf Pathan for his insensitive Instagram post, calling it tone-deaf in light of the violence unfolding in Murshidabad.

Violence in Murshidabad over Waqf Act

The violence in Murshidabad, which erupted following protests against the recently passed Waqf Amendment Act, has resulted in the deaths of three individuals. In response to the escalating unrest, the Calcutta High Court ordered the deployment of central forces in the district yesterday.

"We cannot turn a blind eye to the various reports that have surfaced which prima facie shows vandalism in few districts of the State of West Bengal," the court said.

"Constitutional Courts cannot be a mute spectator and embroil itself in technical defences when the safety and security of the people are at danger," the bench added.

