The Kashmir Files: ‘Come to Srinagar and you will be murdered’

    Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri shares a letter received by a Kashmiri Pandit in the 1990s.

    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Mar 16, 2022, 7:18 PM IST

    Director of The Kashmir Files, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has shared a bone-chilling threatening letter that was once issued to a Kashmiri Pandit family. His latest release is winning the hearts of millions and at the same time, has refreshed the wounds of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits that took place in the 1990s in the valley. It has brought the focus back on the plight of Kashmiri Pandits.

    Through his film, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has shown real-life incidents of what happened in the valley with the Kashmiri Pandits during the exodus. The Kashmir Files has been termed as a film that is not meant for light-hearted.

    Now, the filmmaker has shared yet another bone-chilling incident of what the Kashmiri Pandits had gone through – he shared an image of a horrific letter issued to a Kashmiri Pandit, threatening him of murdering his family.

    The letter that Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri shared from his Twitter profile, read: “You are IB. Your wife IB. We will kill all of you. Your 3 sons, 2 daughter in laws and their childs. Come to Srinagar and you will be murdered. Be careful, you are enemy. (sic)”

    While sharing the letter on the microblogging site, he thanked Prmine Minister Narendra Modi “for reminding everyone about India’s greatest value - The Truth”. Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri further said that he can present thousands of such original documents in case someone ‘disputes’ the truth.

    Meanwhile, The Kashmir Files team including actor Anupam Kher, director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and his actor-wife Pallavi Joshi, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in New Delhi on Wednesday. Agnihotri and Kher posted pictures from their meeting on social media, thanking Amit Shah for the appreciation they received from him for the film.

    The Kashmir Files had hit the cinema halls on March 11. The film’s success is increasing by the day. So far, the film has reportedly earned Rs 60.20 crore since its release with Rs 18 crore that was collected on it the film’s fifth day. It has also been made tax-free in at least eight states including Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

    Last Updated Mar 16, 2022, 7:18 PM IST
