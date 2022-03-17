The Kashmir Files: The 7 exoduses of Kashmiri Pandits

The atrocities perpetrated upon the community, scars of which are still fresh in the minds of many, saw an estimated 4 lakh Kashmiri Hindus leaving the Kashmir valley in a matter of weeks between February–March 1990.

Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' has once again brought to the fore the plight of the Kashmiri Pandits and how they were forced off their homes in the early 1990s. The atrocities perpetrated upon the community, scars of which are still fresh in the minds of many, saw an estimated 4 lakh Kashmiri Hindus leaving the Kashmir valley in a matter of weeks between February–March 1990.

However, that was not the first time that Kashmiri Pandits had been forced to abandon their homes and livelihoods. Let's take a look at the six other times their rights were trampled upon.

First Exodus

The first exodus of Kashmiri Pandita happened during the reign of Sultan Sikandar Shah (1389–1413 CE) who unleashed an Islamic terror crusade. Throughout the Kashmir Valley, Hindu temples were razed, and mosques were constructed in their place. According to the Centre for Integrated and Holistic Studies, native Hindus were subjected to forced conversions, pillage, looting, rapes, and other forms of brutality. This forced thousands to leave the Kashmir Valley to protect themselves.

Second Exodus

The second exodus happened during the reign of Fateh Shah II (1505–1514 CE), who was influenced by Shams-Ud-Din Araqi, a Noorbakshi Shi'a Sufi who resurrected the heinous practice of persecuting Hindus.

Third Exodus

Following the demise of the Shah Miri dynasty had fallen apart. In 1585 CE, Akbar ultimately took over who began a new period of relative restraint. Jahangir was a great admirer of the Kashmir Valley, and he spent much time there during the summers. Jahangir and Shahjahan essentially reversed the toleration policy of Akbar. Sardar Itquad Khan, Jahangir's notorious commander, specialised in converting Hindus under torture. Aurangzeb and his infamous governor, Iftekhar Khan, continued the reign of terror that had been imposed on Kashmiri Hindus by his predecessors. This triggered yet another exodus of Kashmiri Hindus.

Fourth Exodus

This happened when the Durranis of Afghanistan took control of the Kashmir Valley in 1753. They were just like Aurangzeb in their cruelty. According to the Centre for Integrated and Holistic Studies, Sikhs took control of Kashmir in 1819. However, the invading British ceded the territory to Gulab Singh, the Dogra king, upon Maharaja Ranjit Singh's death, and the Native Kashmiri culture resurfaced. It's worth noting that during the Sikh and Dogra periods, the Valley's majority of Muslims were not subjected to any religious persecution.

Fifth Exodus

An incident involving a British officer's cook Abdul Qadeer on July 13, 1931, flared up and took a violent turn. The trial of Qadeer, who faced sedition charges for his fiery remarks against Maharaja Hari Singh, stirred up sentiments. The tipping point came when protesters who had gathered outside Central Jail Srinagar and were raising slogans against the Dogra rule were fired upon. The orders were given by the local Governor Turlok Chand. Reports suggest that 21 Muslim protestors were killed in the firing. That incident triggered communal violence in areas like Naushehra, Bohri Kadal and Khan-Kahi-Moula. Kashmiri Pandits were targeted attacked and ransacked. There was rioting in several areas and properties of the minority community were razed to the ground.

Sixth Exodus

Between 1950-1980, the condition of the Kashmiri Pandits deteriorated even further. A series of protests kept stoking resentment between Muslims and Kashmiri Pandits. Post-independence, Pakistan's Inter-Service Intelligence-backed groups started pushing for the Islamization of Kashmir and bred hatred for Kashmiri Pandits. There were concerted efforts made to orchestrate a public relations campaign to change the Kashmiri people.

Seventh Exodus

The late 1980s saw Pakistan-backed terrorism in full force in Kashmir. Terrorist outfits were brutal upon Kashmir's minority community. Kashmiri Hindus became victims of targeted killings, rape, threats, and their homes and places of worship were vandalised. January 1990 saw the most brutal targeting of the Kashmiri Hindu community. Between January 1 and January 19, 319 violent acts, including 114 blasts, 112 arson cases, 21 armed attacks and 72 incidents of mob violence, were reported. to this day, the Kashmir Pandits observe January 19 as 'Holocaust day. As per numerous reports, over 4 lakh Kashmiri Hindus left Kashmir between February and March 1990.

