    The day when Ratan Tata flew an F-16 fighter jet over Bengaluru

    At the age of 69, Ratan Tata co-piloted an F-16 fighter jet, experiencing the thrill of flying at high speeds and low altitudes. This unforgettable adventure showcased Tata's lifelong passion for aviation, which included flying both jets and helicopters.

    The day when Ratan Tata flew an F-16 fighter jet over Bengaluru
    First Published Oct 10, 2024, 11:54 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 10, 2024, 11:54 AM IST

    Few people will ever experience the high-speed adventure that Ratan Tata had in the air in February 2007. Tata, who was 69 at the time, received an invitation from US defense contractor Lockheed Martin to co-pilot an F-16 fighter jet at the Aero India Show in Bengaluru.

    Tata, a well-known pilot with permits to fly both jets and helicopters, jumped at the chance to co-pilot the combat aircraft. During the half-hour flight, he took over the controls under the supervision of an experienced Lockheed Martin pilot. Tata's experience, which included flying over clear skies and dropping as low as 500 feet, was characterized as nothing less than "exhilarating."

    The Lockheed Martin pilot, who guided Tata through the flight, shared the excitement. "He was absolutely thrilled. The highlight was when we flew at low altitudes-around 500 feet-at 600 knots. You get a real sense of how fast this aircraft can move," the pilot recalled.

    Officials from Lockheed Martin welcomed Tata upon his arrival and showed him a small model of the F-16. At the time, the US military behemoth was vying with India for a significant multibillion-dollar defense deal.

    The following day, he flew again, this time in Boeing's F-18 Super Hornet. A vital component of the US Navy's aircraft carrier operations, the F-18 is bigger and more potent than the F-16. Flying two of the most sophisticated fighter planes in the world back-to-back was a dream come true for Tata, who has always had a deep love for aviation.

    Tata died at the age of 86 in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday.  His funeral will take place on Thursday at 3:30 PM at the Worli crematorium in Mumbai. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend on behalf of the central government, and full state honours will be accorded to Tata.

