Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ratan Tata's landmark business decisions: From Jaguar Land Rover to Air India

    Ratan Tata leaves behind a legacy of transforming the Tata Group into one of India's leading business conglomerates during his 21-year tenure. From 1991 to 2012, his leadership saw the group venture into diverse industries, marking significant milestones in India's business landscape.

    Ratan Tata's landmark business decisions: From Jaguar Land Rover to Air India dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Oct 10, 2024, 11:30 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 10, 2024, 11:30 AM IST

    Mumbai: Ratan Tata, the former chairman of Tata Group, has passed away at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. He led the conglomerate from 1991 to 2012, during which he transformed it into one of India's foremost business entities, expanding its reach across diverse industries. Under Ratan Tata’s stewardship, the Tata Group made several landmark moves that have left a lasting impact on the Indian business landscape:

    1. Acquisition of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR): In a pivotal moment for the group, Tata acquired the British luxury car manufacturer for $2.3 billion. This strategic decision proved successful, with JLR’s revenue reaching 29 billion euros and a profit of 2.6 billion euros in fiscal year 2024.

    Also Read: Ratan Tata’s assistant Shantanu Naidu pens emotional post; Who is he? How did they meet?

    2. Launch of the Tata Nano: Envisioned by Ratan Tata to make car ownership accessible to the masses, the Nano achieved significant sales of 744,527 units by 2012. However, production ended in 2018.

    3. Entry into telecommunications: In November 2008, Tata Group launched Tata Docomo in collaboration with Japanese telecom giant NTT Docomo, marking its entry into mobile services. The brand quickly gained traction in India for its affordable plans and became the first to introduce 3G services in the country in 2010. However, after incurring losses, Tata Docomo was eventually acquired by Bharti Airtel.

    4. Diversification into defense: Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) represented a significant milestone for Tata Group, being one of the first private Indian companies to venture into the defense sector.

    5. Reacquisition of Air India: In 2021, under Ratan Tata's guidance, the Tata Group reacquired Air India for Rs 18,000 crore, marking a return for the airline originally founded by Tata before its nationalization.

    Ratan Tata was not only a prominent industrialist but also a recipient of India's highest civilian honors, the Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan. His legacy continues to influence the business landscape in India. He was also a great humanitarian, animal lover and role model for every person.

    Also Read: 'Posthumously confer Bharat Ratna on Ratan Tata': India's appeal to PM Modi following national icon's demise

     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru GOLD rate on October 10, 2024: Latest prices of 8gm, 10gm gold updated here vkp

    Bengaluru GOLD rate on October 10, 2024: Latest prices of 8gm, 10gm gold updated here

    Remembering Ratan Tata: A look back at 7 iconic speeches that will inspire generations to come (WATCH) anr

    Remembering Ratan Tata: A look back at 7 iconic speeches that will inspire generations to come (WATCH)

    Dussehra holidays: Banks closed for 4 consecutive days in THESE states gcw

    Dussehra holidays: Banks closed for 4 consecutive days in THESE states

    UPI 123Pay, UPI Lite limits increased: What RBI MPC decision means for you AJR

    UPI 123Pay, UPI Lite limits increased: What RBI MPC decision means for you

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, October 09 2024: Rate of 8 gram gold DROPS; Check details dmn

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, October 09 2024: Rate of 8 gram gold DROPS; Check details

    Recent Stories

    S.S. Rajamouli's Birthday: Must-watch his 7 highest-grossing films NTI

    S.S. Rajamouli's Birthday: Must-watch his 7 highest-grossing films

    Vettaiyan review: Is Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan's film worth your time? RKK

    Vettaiyan review: Is Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan's film worth your time?

    How did Ratan Tata demonstrate unwavering resolve during the 2008 Mumbai terror attack? anr

    How did Ratan Tata demonstrate unwavering resolve during the 2008 Mumbai terror attack?

    Goodbye my dear lighthosue Ratan tata assistant Shantanu Naidu pens emotional post Who is he? How did they meet? gcw

    Ratan Tata’s assistant Shantanu Naidu pens emotional post; Who is he? How did they meet?

    SS Rajamouli turns 51: Rs 158 crore net worth, car collection and more RKK

    SS Rajamouli turns 51: Rs 158 crore net worth, car collection and more

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon