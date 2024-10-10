Ratan Tata's landmark business decisions: From Jaguar Land Rover to Air India

Ratan Tata leaves behind a legacy of transforming the Tata Group into one of India's leading business conglomerates during his 21-year tenure. From 1991 to 2012, his leadership saw the group venture into diverse industries, marking significant milestones in India's business landscape.

Mumbai: Ratan Tata, the former chairman of Tata Group, has passed away at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. He led the conglomerate from 1991 to 2012, during which he transformed it into one of India's foremost business entities, expanding its reach across diverse industries. Under Ratan Tata’s stewardship, the Tata Group made several landmark moves that have left a lasting impact on the Indian business landscape:

1. Acquisition of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR): In a pivotal moment for the group, Tata acquired the British luxury car manufacturer for $2.3 billion. This strategic decision proved successful, with JLR’s revenue reaching 29 billion euros and a profit of 2.6 billion euros in fiscal year 2024.

2. Launch of the Tata Nano: Envisioned by Ratan Tata to make car ownership accessible to the masses, the Nano achieved significant sales of 744,527 units by 2012. However, production ended in 2018.

3. Entry into telecommunications: In November 2008, Tata Group launched Tata Docomo in collaboration with Japanese telecom giant NTT Docomo, marking its entry into mobile services. The brand quickly gained traction in India for its affordable plans and became the first to introduce 3G services in the country in 2010. However, after incurring losses, Tata Docomo was eventually acquired by Bharti Airtel.

4. Diversification into defense: Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) represented a significant milestone for Tata Group, being one of the first private Indian companies to venture into the defense sector.

5. Reacquisition of Air India: In 2021, under Ratan Tata's guidance, the Tata Group reacquired Air India for Rs 18,000 crore, marking a return for the airline originally founded by Tata before its nationalization.

Ratan Tata was not only a prominent industrialist but also a recipient of India's highest civilian honors, the Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan. His legacy continues to influence the business landscape in India. He was also a great humanitarian, animal lover and role model for every person.

