'Thank you my friend...' PM Modi reacts to Emmanuel Macron's special video

French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday shared a video wrapping Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to France. The video showed PM Modi receiving the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, the highest French honour in civilian or military orders, besides the participation of Indian forces in the Bastille Day parade in Paris. This video showed events like PM Modi receiving the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour and participation of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force in the Bastille Day parade.

It also showed the participation of Rafale jets in the Bastille Day parade. Macron shared the almost two-minute-long video on Twitter. "To the people of India, trust and friendship," Emmanuel Macron said in a tweet.

In response, PM Modi thanked Emmanuel Macron and stated that there is a timeless relationship between India and France. "I treasure the memories of my recent trip to France. President Macron, thank you for your friendship," PM Modi tweeted.

In a speech praising the French President for his kind gift, he added, "India and France - a bond that transcends time, echoing in our shared values and kindling our collective dreams."

In a joint announcement, India and France stated that they will work together to build a combat aircraft engine. Before the end of 2023, the French firm Safran and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will create a plan for this collaborative project. The successful P75 programme and the "timely delivery" of 36 Rafale fighter planes to the Indian Air Force (IAF) were also noted in the joint statement.

The two countries also decided to grant Master's degree-holding Indian students from universities in France a five-year short-stay Schengen visa and to accept 30,000 Indian students in France by the year 2030. Additionally, India and France announced the opening of a Bureau de France in Hyderabad and an Indian Consulate General in Marseille.