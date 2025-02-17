In a rare gesture, PM Modi receives Qatar Emir at airport (WATCH)

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrived in New Delhi on Monday for a state visit. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally welcomed him at the airport. This marks the Emir's second visit to India, the first being in March 2015.

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrived in New Delhi on Monday for a state visit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally welcomed him at the airport. This marks the Emir's second visit to India, the first being in March 2015. Relations between Qatar and India have strengthened in recent years. This visit also comes at a crucial juncture as India seeks to secure its energy security needs.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties, Qatar as a Key Mediator in the Middle East

India-Qatar relations have significantly improved over the past decade. India, considering its energy needs, has focused on increasing engagement with West Asian countries. Qatar is a major LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) supplier to India. Qatar has played a key mediating role in conflicts in the Middle East. Qatar recognizes India as a key partner in its global engagement and an important partner for trade and investment.

Qatar: A Major Trading Partner

India's bilateral trade with Qatar is substantial. In 2023-24, it was US$14.08 billion (₹1.22 lakh crore). India's exports to Qatar were US$1.7 billion (₹14,762 crore), and imports from Qatar were US$12.38 billion (₹1.07 lakh crore). India imports LNG, LPG, chemicals and petrochemicals, fertilizers, etc., from Qatar. India's exports to Qatar include cereals, copper, iron and steel products, vegetables, fruits, spices, processed food, textiles, and apparel.

Moreover, Qatar is India's largest supplier of LNG, accounting for over 40% of India's global LNG imports. Petronet LNG Limited signed an agreement with Qatar Energy in February 2024 for the supply of 7.5 million tonnes of LNG per year from 2028 to 2048.

