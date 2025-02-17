How Xploder UGV & IED Disposal ROV will save lives in counter-terror ops? Major Rajprasad RS decodes

Major Rajprasad RS, an Indian Army officer, showcased two innovative defense platforms—Xploder UGV and IED Disposal ROV—at Aero India 2025. These technologies aim to minimize human intervention in counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations, enhancing safety and effectiveness.

Bengaluru: Indian Army officer Major Rajprasad RS-developed two innovations – Xploder UGV and IED Disposal Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) were much-talked platforms during the recently concluded Aero India 2025.

On the first day of the Aero India 2025, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the Indian Army Chief, General Upendra Dwivedi had unveiled these defence platforms at the India Pavilion.

Major Rajprasad RS on innovative defense platforms

Talking to Asianet Newsable, Major Rajprasad RS, who is from 7 ENGINEERS, told that the defence items which have been developed by him will help the armed forces in obviating the human intervention while carrying out counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations in Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the country.

“It is an IED disposal and Kamakazi robot. It will be used for the counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations. IEDs are big threats where we risk our lives and engage of.”

“To obviate direct human intervention in disposal of IEDs I have made this platform. From a standoff range of 2.5-km we can deliver payloads, explosives and suspected IEDs and we can blast them.”

“In counter-terrorism operations during room intervention and hiding busting we can use this platform as a Kamakazi bon…”

“This system is presently under induction through the emergency procurement by the Indian Army,” Major Rajprasad said.

Designed and developed for all-terrain, the Xploder UGV has capabilities to conduct a multiple role in combat operations, including unmanned recce and surveillance, delivery of explosive payloads, and remote disposal of IEDs. It can also be used in kamikaze role during hideout clearance.

Mobile detecting mine system

Major Rajprasad said: “World-over the landmines have been persistent … this is the futuristic technologies wherein we can send this across the enemy line.”

“This has mobility and can hit targets, go under the belly of tanks or any armoured vehicles and blast itself like expendable,” the Indian Army officer said.

