    From banquet at the Louvre to curated menu... special gestures by France for PM Modi

    French President Macron hosted a special banquet for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Louvre museum, featuring French-Indian fusion cuisine and meaningful gestures. The event highlighted the strong friendship between France and India.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 15, 2023, 11:43 AM IST

    The banquet hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron had many special gestures for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The grand event took place at the Louvre Museum on the occasion of French National Day, marking a significant moment as the last time a banquet was held there was for Queen Elizabeth in 1953.

    Despite being a day that typically attracts a large number of visitors to the Louvre, the museum was closed off to accommodate the banquet. Notably, even the menu's thread featured the Indian tricolour, deviating from the usual protocol of using only French colours.

    The dinner served was a delightful blend of French-Indian fusion cuisine, complemented by a selection of wine and champagne. In consideration of Prime Minister Modi's dietary requirements, the entire meal was vegetarian.

    During his speech at the banquet, where a toast was raised to India-France relations, Prime Minister Modi emphasized the friendship and shared values between the two nations.

    "I extend my congratulations to the people of France on Bastille Day. It is a moment of joy and pride for me to celebrate this day alongside the French people. President Emmanuel Macron honoured me with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, which is a matter of great pride and honour for the 1.4 billion people of India. I express my gratitude to President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron for bestowing this honour upon me," expressed Prime Minister Modi during the Friday evening dinner.

    The previous day, President Macron presented Prime Minister Modi with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, the highest grade of France's order of merit, recognizing the prime minister's significant role in strengthening the bonds of friendship and trust between France and India.

    The Legion of Honour, established by Napoleon Bonaparte in 1802, is a prestigious award bestowed upon both military personnel and civilians in recognition of their achievements and service to the nation. It comprises five grades, starting from chevalier and culminating in the Grand Cross.

    Last Updated Jul 15, 2023, 12:00 PM IST
