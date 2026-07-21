A woman in Thane's Kalyan allegedly murdered her live-in partner, dismembered his body, and hid it in their flat's bathroom. She fled to Kolkata after sending a voice note to the landlord confessing to the crime, claiming she acted in self-defense against a plot to sell her into prostitution.

In a horrific incident, a woman allegedly killed her 37-year-old live-in partner, chopped and stuffed his body in a sack, dumped it in the bathroom of their rented flat in Thane’s Kalyan and fled to Kolkata days before sending a voice note to the landlord confessing to the crime.

The landlord called the police after becoming alarmed by the audio message. In response to the tip, Manpada police on Sunday smashed down the door of the flat at Neelkanth Society on Malang Road in Kalyan East and found the decomposing body of Hamidulla Islam, 37. According to reports, the corpse was dismembered, placed inside a gunny bag and hidden in the lavatory. The murder may have occurred five or six days prior, according to police.

Over the preceding few days, residents of the housing society had complained about an unpleasant stench coming from the closed flat; at first, they thought it was due to trash or a drainage problem.

The accused, Hasiba, had been residing in the leased flat with the dead for around one and a half to two months, according to the police. “We initially thought the foul smell was due to a garbage or drainage issue. None of us imagined a body was lying inside the apartment," a worker employed at the society told Times of India.

As per the reports, Hamidulla was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon before his body was dismembered and hidden. In order to speed up decomposition and obliterate forensic evidence, investigators believe the accused kept a water tap running nonstop.

Hasiba allegedly said that Hamidulla had transported her from Pune to Kalyan with the purpose of selling her to a prostitution racket and subsequently intended to murder her in the voicemail she left to landlord Ajay Patil after escaping. After learning of the purported scheme, she claimed to have killed him in self-defence and asked the landlord to carry out his last rites.

The statements claimed in the voicemail are being verified, according to the police. A team has been sent to Kolkata to track down and apprehend the suspect in a murder case that has been filed. While forensic specialists gathered evidence from the flat, the corpse was taken for post-mortem examination.