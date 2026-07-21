A viral engagement video shows Siya Goyal praising her fiancé, Ketan Agarwal, weeks before her arrest for his murder. Agarwal’s death, initially ruled an accidental fall, is now being investigated as a homicide. Goyal and her alleged partner, Chetan Chaudhary, were arrested on charges of murder and criminal conspiracy.

A new video from the engagement ceremony of Siya Goyal and Ketan Agarwal has surfaced online, adding another emotional chapter to the high-profile Pune businessman murder case. The clip, which has gone viral on social media, shows Goyal describing her fiancé as "caring and kind" during the celebration—weeks before she was arrested in connection with his death.

The video, shared by Pune First on X, captures the couple standing on stage during their engagement ceremony. When asked by the host what qualities she admired most in Ketan Agarwal, Goyal smiled and replied, "He is caring and kind." The resurfaced footage has drawn widespread attention because it contrasts sharply with the allegations currently being investigated by Pune Police.

"Ketan Agarwal Is Caring & Kind," said Siya Goyal during the engagement ceremony.

Check the viral video here:

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Ketan Agarwal, a 25-year-old director at Pune-based real estate firm Success Group, died on June 18 after falling into a gorge at Lohagad Fort near Lonavala. The incident was initially treated as an accidental fall during a trek. However, investigators later concluded that it was a suspected murder, leading to the arrest of Siya Goyal and her alleged partner, Chetan Chaudhary, on charges including murder and criminal conspiracy.

According to investigators, Goyal was allegedly unwilling to proceed with the marriage but was under pressure from her family to accept the proposal. A senior police officer told ANI, "The accused was apparently not mentally prepared for marriage and was under pressure from her family to accept the proposal." Police allege that this formed part of the motive behind the crime, though the investigation is still ongoing.

The resurfaced engagement clip follows several other videos that have emerged since the case came to light, including footage from the couple's ring ceremony and family functions. These videos have continued to fuel public interest while investigators gather evidence and verify the sequence of events leading to Agarwal's death. Meanwhile, both Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary remain in judicial custody as the investigation progresses.

Also Read: Ketan Agarwal Murder: Siya Goyal Secretly Married Boyfriend Months Before Planned Wedding, Say Sources