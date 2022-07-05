IMD issues 'Yellow alert' over heavy rains in Satara, Mahabaleshwar; Koyna dam level rises | Top updates

IMD has issued a 'yellow alert' for Satara district, which includes Mahabaleshwar and the Koyna dam, predicting heavy rains in isolated areas of the Western Ghats.

Heavy rains lashed parts of Mahabaleshwar and neighbouring areas of western Maharashtra and the Konkan region over the last 24 hours, raising the water level of the Koyna dam, officials said on Tuesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'yellow alert' for Satara district, which includes Mahabaleshwar and the Koyna dam, predicting heavy rains in isolated areas of the Western Ghats on Tuesday and the next two days.

It has also issued an 'orange alert' for Friday, predicting heavy to very heavy rains in isolated ghats areas.

Based on the current weather systems, the MeT department makes four colour-coded predictions. Green means no warning, yellow means keep an eye out, orange means stay alert, and red means a warning and action are required.

According to an IMD official, there will be a lot of activity in the state's four sub-divisions.

The official stated that the Konkan-Goa and Madhya Maharashtra Ghats would likely receive extremely heavy rainfall (20.5 cm or more) in 24 hours.

According to the district disaster control cell, the Koyna dam's water level is steadily rising as rain activity improves in the dam's catchment areas.

Satara district administration official stated that Mahabaleshwar had received 129 mm of rain in the last 24 hours, while the Koyna and Navaja dams have received 74 mm and 118 mm of rain, respectively, since Monday.

He stated that the Koyna dam has a total capacity of 105 TMC (thousand million cubic feet of water). The dam water level is rising as rain activity has increased since last week.

He added that the dam had 16 TMC water until Tuesday morning, 15.20 per cent of its total capacity.

