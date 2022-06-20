Weather update: Delhi to witness mild to moderate rainfall today; Orange alert in Mumbai

The high temperature was 30.7 degrees Celsius on Sunday, eight degrees below the seasonal average in Delhi.

Delhi is to receive mild to moderate rainfall and thundershowers on Monday, with gusty winds of 30-40 kmph and a maximum temperature of 32 degrees Celsius, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"Today's minimum temperature may reach 24 degrees Celsius," according to the IMD's weekly prediction. According to weather department authorities, heavy rainfall is expected over Delhi on Monday due to a western disturbance at middle tropospheric levels and southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea to northwest India at lower tropospheric levels.

The IMD issued an 'orange' signal for Mumbai, Thane, and adjacent districts, suggesting the possibility of 'heavy to very severe rainfall' on Monday. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg today, according to news reports.

During the monsoon, India's financial capital is infamous for flooding, creating trouble for commuters and residents.

An IMD spokeswoman had earlier on Sunday encouraged people to exercise caution when going out on Monday. "The city may receive roughly 130 mm of rain over the next two or three days," the source added. "While this is not alarming by Mumbai norms, it could cause waterlogging."

"Fairly widespread/ widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/ lightning is very likely over Karnataka, Konkan and Goa, Kerala and Mahe and Lakshadweep during next five days," the IMD said in its daily bulletin on Sunday. "Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall likely over Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Marathwada, Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during next five."

The formal start of the southwest monsoon was June 11, but reports claim that gloomy skies and occasional rain have only been seen in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra in the last few days. Early Sunday, the first low-visibility downpour hit isolated locations. According to IMD, Mumbai has received 16.2 mm of rain so far, while Thane and Palghar have received 1.3 mm and 7.77 mm of rain, respectively.

With the recent rain, Mumbai's air quality has improved to the "excellent" level. On Monday morning, the total AQI was 29, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

Meantime, Delhi's air quality is likely to remain excellent. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the average 24-hour air quality index (AQI) for Sunday was 99, considered satisfactory.

An AQI of zero to 50 is regarded as 'good,' 51 to 100 'satisfactory,' 101 to 200 'moderate,' 201 to 300 'poor,' 301 to 400 'very poor,' and 401 to 500 'severe.'

The air quality monitoring centre of the Union Ministry of Earth Science, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (Safar), announced on Sunday that the air quality had improved due to intermittent rain spells and was projected to remain in a good category until Wednesday.



