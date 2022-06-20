Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Weather update: Delhi to witness mild to moderate rainfall today; Orange alert in Mumbai

    The high temperature was 30.7 degrees Celsius on Sunday, eight degrees below the seasonal average in Delhi.
     

    Weather update: Delhi to witness mild to moderate rainfall today; Orange alert in Mumbai - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 20, 2022, 11:48 AM IST

    Delhi is to receive mild to moderate rainfall and thundershowers on Monday, with gusty winds of 30-40 kmph and a maximum temperature of 32 degrees Celsius, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

    On Sunday, the high temperature was 30.7 degrees Celsius, eight degrees below the seasonal average.

    "Today's minimum temperature may reach 24 degrees Celsius," according to the IMD's weekly prediction. According to weather department authorities, heavy rainfall is expected over Delhi on Monday due to a western disturbance at middle tropospheric levels and southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea to northwest India at lower tropospheric levels.

    The IMD issued an 'orange' signal for Mumbai, Thane, and adjacent districts, suggesting the possibility of 'heavy to very severe rainfall' on Monday. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg today, according to news reports.

    During the monsoon, India's financial capital is infamous for flooding, creating trouble for commuters and residents.

    An IMD spokeswoman had earlier on Sunday encouraged people to exercise caution when going out on Monday. "The city may receive roughly 130 mm of rain over the next two or three days," the source added. "While this is not alarming by Mumbai norms, it could cause waterlogging."

    "Fairly widespread/ widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/ lightning is very likely over Karnataka, Konkan and Goa, Kerala and Mahe and Lakshadweep during next five days," the IMD said in its daily bulletin on Sunday. "Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall likely over Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Marathwada, Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during next five."

    The formal start of the southwest monsoon was June 11, but reports claim that gloomy skies and occasional rain have only been seen in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra in the last few days. Early Sunday, the first low-visibility downpour hit isolated locations. According to IMD, Mumbai has received 16.2 mm of rain so far, while Thane and Palghar have received 1.3 mm and 7.77 mm of rain, respectively.

    With the recent rain, Mumbai's air quality has improved to the "excellent" level. On Monday morning, the total AQI was 29, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

    Meantime, Delhi's air quality is likely to remain excellent. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the average 24-hour air quality index (AQI) for Sunday was 99, considered satisfactory.

    An AQI of zero to 50 is regarded as 'good,' 51 to 100 'satisfactory,' 101 to 200 'moderate,' 201 to 300 'poor,' 301 to 400 'very poor,' and 401 to 500 'severe.'

    The air quality monitoring centre of the Union Ministry of Earth Science, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (Safar), announced on Sunday that the air quality had improved due to intermittent rain spells and was projected to remain in a good category until Wednesday.
     

    Also Read: Delhi to witness rain today; mercury likely to touch 43 degrees Celsius

    Also Read: Weather update: Heatwave to return in parts of Delhi; IMD issues yellow aler

    Also Read: Weather update: Heavy rain expected in Kerala; thunderstorms, lightning in Bihar, Jharkhand

    Last Updated Jun 20, 2022, 11:48 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Opinion The path to Agnipath through historical blunders

    The path to Agnipath through historical blunders

    Schools closed, states prepare for Bharat Bandh call over Agnipath scheme, 10 updates - adt

    Schools closed, states prepare for Bharat Bandh call over Agnipath scheme | 10 updates

    Agnipath scheme: 35 WhatsApp groups banned for spreading fake news snt

    Agnipath scheme: 35 WhatsApp groups banned for spreading fake news

    Agnipath scheme: Undertaking of no part in protests, arson a must for applicants snt

    Agnipath scheme: Undertaking of no part in protests, arson a must for applicants

    No use chanting Lord Ram's name if youth don't have jobs: Maha CM slams Centre's Agnipath scheme - adt

    No use chanting Lord Ram's name if youth don't have jobs: Maha CM slams Centre's Agnipath scheme

    Recent Stories

    Shabaash Mithu Trailer: Taapsee Pannu gives goosebumps as Mithali Raj; inspiring story of female cricketer RBA

    Shabaash Mithu Trailer: Taapsee Pannu rocks as Mithali Raj; will it give tough fight to Chakda Xpress?

    Opinion The path to Agnipath through historical blunders

    The path to Agnipath through historical blunders

    India creates Asian U-16 basketball history: Meet the stars who made the country proud krn

    India creates Asian U-16 basketball history: Meet the stars who made the country proud

    From weight loss and menstruation to pregnancy to mental health : Here's how yoga helps women's health RBA

    From weight loss and menstruation to pregnancy to mental health : Here's how yoga helps women's health

    Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC): Is Rakhi Vijan replacing Disha Vakani? Here's the truth RBA

    Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC): Is Rakhi Vijan replacing Disha Vakani? Here's the truth

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil snt

    India@75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Great Gama Pehelvan, the wrestler who strengthened the freedom movement snt

    India@75: Great Gama Pehelvan, the wrestler who strengthened the freedom movement

    Video Icon
    Watch Idu Mishmi tribal girl reinforces Arunachal Pradesh's cultural link with Gujarat

    Watch: Idu Mishmi tribal girl reinforces Arunachal Pradesh's cultural link with Gujarat

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Vaikom Satyagraha, India's first movement against caste bias

    India@75: Vaikom Satyagraha, India's first movement against caste bias

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, the man whose works awoke a nation

    India@75: Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, the man whose works awoke a nation

    Video Icon