Heavy rain lashes Mumbai, IMD issues yellow alert; water logging reported in many parts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow alert, warning of severe to very heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours in isolated areas of Mumbai and neighbouring districts. A yellow alert has also been issued for July 1 and 2, as the meteorological service predicts severe rainfall in a few areas of the city. For the next 24 hours, the IMD Mumbai has projected moderate to heavy rains with the risk of "occasional strong periods" in isolated areas of the city. Meanwhile, torrential rains pelted Mumbai on Thursday.

The city, western suburbs, and eastern sections had received 36.72 mm, 45.75 mm, and 41.47 mm of rain in 24 hours, respectively. According to a BMC report, Colaba and Santacruz received 361.8 mm and 291.8 mm of rain, respectively, until Wednesday. According to the report, Mumbai got only 11.72 per cent of its typical annual rainfall of 2,472 mm up till June 29.

Meanwhile, two building collapses were recorded in the Kalbadevi and Sion regions amid heavy rains. Officials claimed there were no injuries and that individuals were safely evacuated from the impacted premises. Additionally, flooding was reported in certain areas of the city, leading the Mumbai Electric Supply and Transport undertaking (BEST) to detour over 12 bus lines. According to an official, buses on over 12 routes were diverted owing to waterlogging in four to five sites around the city. The suburban trains, according to railway officials, were operating regularly.

"It is pouring strongly in the parts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Dadar, Byculla, and Kurla. Trains are moving," Central Railway's head public relations officer, Shivaji Sutar, tweeted. However, several commuters stated that the train services were delayed by five to fifteen minutes owing to heavy rainfall.

The civic authority BMC closed the Andheri subway in the Western suburbs for traffic due to the strong flow of water and floods. At some areas, people were spotted wading through knee-deep water, while hundreds of automobiles were delayed in traffic jams for hours.