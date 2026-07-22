A 30-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly killing her husband and attempting to disguise the crime as a heart attack after a domestic dispute over a saree in Maharashtra's Badlapur East.

A 30-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly killing her husband and attempting to disguise the crime as a heart attack after a domestic dispute over a saree in Maharashtra's Badlapur East. The accused, identified as Sunita Hariram Singh (30), was taken into custody on Tuesday after police uncovered inconsistencies in her account of the incident.

The victim, Hariram Kishunji Singh (35), was found dead at the couple's rented residence on July 19.

Police said the couple, originally from Bihar's Rohtas district, had been living in Badlapur with their seven-year-old son for the past nine years. The fatal confrontation reportedly erupted after Hariram allegedly failed to bring sarees for his wife. The verbal argument quickly escalated into a violent assault.

During the heated altercation, the couple's seven-year-old son reportedly ran to the house owner, desperately seeking help to stop the fight.

Before anyone could intervene, Sunita allegedly struck her husband with the lid of a pressure cooker and later strangled him to death, police said.

In an alleged attempt to cover up the crime, she informed the house owner that Hariram had suffered a heart attack following the argument. Acting on her statement, police initially registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR).

The case took a dramatic turn after the post-mortem examination revealed injuries that did not match the claim of a natural death, prompting investigators to probe further.

Senior Police Inspector Nitin Patil of Badlapur East police station said, "Initially, the woman claimed her husband had died of a heart attack following a quarrel. However, the autopsy confirmed that he had been murdered. We then registered an FIR for murder and, during questioning, the accused confessed to killing her husband."

Following the autopsy findings, police registered a murder case under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway.

Police said the couple's seven-year-old son is currently in the care of relatives.