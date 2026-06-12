An 84-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death by his own son just moments after authorities handed over possession of a disputed property to him under a court order in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Thursday.

An 84-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death by his own son just moments after authorities handed over possession of a disputed property to him under a court order in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Thursday. Police later arrested the accused, identified as Abdul Rahman Patel.

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“Preliminary probe suggests Abdul Rahman Patel, a pharmacist, attacked his father, Jafar Kamruddin Patel, with a sharp-edged weapon after losing possession of the property following a court order,” said crime branch inspector Gajanan Kalyankar.

The victim's daughter was also seriously injured while trying to shield her father from the attack. She is currently undergoing treatment, police said.

According to inspector Krishna Shinde of the Satara police station, the property handover was conducted strictly in accordance with legal procedures.

“The court had directed that the property be given to Jafar Patel. Officials from the SDM office, along with police personnel, completed the process and handed over possession,” he said.

After completing the formalities, officials and police personnel stepped outside the residence. Moments later, Jafar Patel reportedly re-entered the house to ensure everything was secure following the handover.

Police said that was when Abdul Patel allegedly launched the attack with a sharp-edged weapon. As his sister rushed to rescue their father, she too was allegedly assaulted.

Police personnel stationed nearby rushed back to the scene. However, by the time they arrived, the accused had allegedly fled.

Both victims were immediately taken to a nearby hospital. Doctors later declared Jafar Patel dead during treatment, while his daughter continues to receive medical care.

A senior police officer confirmed that Abdul Patel was arrested later the same day. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Police Commissioner Pravin Pawar visited both the hospital and the crime scene.