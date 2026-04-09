What was initially reported as a brutal robbery in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district, has now unraveled into a meticulously planned murder, allegedly planned by the victim’s own wife.

What was initially reported as a brutal robbery in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district, has now unraveled into a meticulously planned murder, allegedly planned by the victim’s own wife.

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Priyanka Purohit (27), who first claimed that armed intruders stormed her home, has now emerged as the prime accused. Within hours of investigation, her story began to collapse under scrutiny, leading to her arrest alongside her alleged lover Kamlesh (33), police confirmed.

Kamlesh allegedly paid Rs 1 lakh to a man identified as Surendra, currently on the run, to carry out the killing. The duo then staged the crime scene to mimic a violent break-in, hoping to mislead police.

Tries to pass off as robbery

Priyanka had initially told police that three to four assailants broke into the house at night, held the couple hostage in separate rooms, murdered her husband, and escaped with jewellery worth Rs 3 lakh along with Rs 50,000 in cash. However, the “stolen” ornaments were found hidden inside the house itself, triggering immediate suspicion.

ASP Parul Belapurkar said that inconsistencies in Priyanka's statements, her behaviour, and missing mobile evidence pointed to foul play. The nature of the attack — including a deep, targeted head injury — suggested intent rather than a botched robbery. Forensic and circumstantial evidence at the scene further strengthened doubts about the sequence she described.

Within just six hours of sustained interrogation, Priyanka’s version collapsed entirely. She confessed to conspiring with Kamlesh to eliminate her husband, driven by their relationship and a calculated desire to remove him from their lives.

Police further revealed that Priyanka had been married to Devkrishna since she was around 15. She had recently returned from her parental home just days before the murder, during which the final blueprint of the crime was put into motion.