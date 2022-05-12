Terrorists gun down Kashmiri Pandit in J&K government office

The killing is the latest in a series of terrorist attacks targeting migrant workers and minorities in Kashmir lately.

Terrorists once again resorted to targeted killing in Jammu and Kashmir with the murder of a Kashmiri Pandit inside a government office in the Budgam district of central Kashmir. The victim has been identified as Rahul Bhat.

He was fired upon at the Tehsildar's office in the Chadoora village. Bhat was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

The targeted killing, which started in October, has witnessed no cases of killings in the recent past. The security agencies had tightened the security apparatus in the Kashmir Valley after a number of terrorist killings were reported late last year.

It must be mentioned that about two days back, new corps commander had taken charge at Srinagar-based Chinar Corps.

In a tweet, the Kashmir Zone police said, "Terrorists fired upon one employee namely Rahul Bhat from the minority community in Tehsildar office Chadoora, Budgam. He has been shifted to hospital."

The terrorists have been targeting non-locals and political activists since the last 8-9 months. Few days back, while interacting with journalists, Indian Army chief Gen Manoj Pande had said that a new trend had started in the Valley by targeting the non-locals and political workers.

In October, a total of seven civilians were killed in five days -- among them a Kashmiri. Those who were killed, included a Kashmiri Pandit, a Sikh and two non-local Hindus.

The security forces have enhanced their operations to nab the culprits. As per the reports, about 175 terrorists are still active in the Valley while 75 were neutralised in several counter-terror operations this year. Among 75 who were killed, 21 were Pakistanis.