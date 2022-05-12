Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Terrorists gun down Kashmiri Pandit in J&K government office

    The killing is the latest in a series of terrorist attacks targeting migrant workers and minorities in Kashmir lately.

    Terrorists gun down Kashmiri Pandit in J&K government office
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    Budgam, First Published May 12, 2022, 9:46 PM IST

    Terrorists once again resorted to targeted killing in Jammu and Kashmir with the murder of a Kashmiri Pandit inside a government office in the Budgam district of central Kashmir. The victim has been identified as Rahul Bhat.

    He was fired upon at the Tehsildar's office in the Chadoora village. Bhat was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

    Also Read: 'RRR' makes cut in Telangana exam paper, a question on Jr NTR is viral

    The targeted killing, which started in October, has witnessed no cases of killings in the recent past. The security agencies had tightened the security apparatus in the Kashmir Valley after a number of terrorist killings were reported late last year.

    It must be mentioned that about two days back, new corps commander had taken charge at Srinagar-based Chinar Corps. 

    In a tweet, the Kashmir Zone police said, "Terrorists fired upon one employee namely Rahul Bhat from the minority community in Tehsildar office Chadoora, Budgam. He has been shifted to hospital."

    The terrorists have been targeting non-locals and political activists since the last 8-9 months. Few days back, while interacting with journalists, Indian Army chief Gen Manoj Pande had said that a new trend had started in the Valley by targeting the non-locals and political workers.

    Also Read: Explained: Why hashtag 'WhatsApp university' is trending after Taj Mahal verdict 

    In October, a total of seven civilians were killed in five days -- among them a Kashmiri. Those who were killed, included a Kashmiri Pandit, a Sikh and two non-local Hindus.

    The security forces have enhanced their operations to nab the culprits. As per the reports, about 175 terrorists are still active in the Valley while 75 were neutralised in several counter-terror operations this year. Among 75 who were killed, 21 were Pakistanis.

    Last Updated May 12, 2022, 9:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IAF tests Extended Range BrahMos from Su-30MKI fighter

    IAF tests Extended Range BrahMos from Su-30MKI fighter

    RRR reaches Telangana Intermediate Exam question on Jr NTR s role goes viral gcw

    'RRR' makes cut in Telangana exam paper, a question on Jr NTR is viral

    Punjab teachers fight for food plates post meeting with CM; video goes viral - gps

    Punjab teachers fight for food plates post meeting with CM; video goes viral

    Explained Why hashtag WhatsApp university is trending after Taj Mahal verdict gcw

    Explained: Why hashtag 'WhatsApp university' is trending after Taj Mahal verdict

    Governor Arif Mohammad Khan fumes over Muslim hardliner terrorising girl in Malappuram

    'Why are Kerala leaders silent?' Governor Khan fumes over Muslim hardliner 'terrorising' girl

    Recent Stories

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, CSK vs MI: Mumbai Indians restricts Chennai Super Kings to its 2nd lowest total; fans disappointed-ayh

    IPL 2022, CSK vs MI: Mumbai restricts Chennai to its 2nd lowest total; fans disappointed

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, CSK vs MI, Chennai Super Kings-Mumbai Indians: Power cut at Wankhede Stadium leads to DRS shortage, netizens in split-ayh

    IPL 2022, CSK vs MI: Power cut at Wankhede leads to DRS shortage, netizens in split

    Is Katrina Kaif pregnant Vicky Kaushal all set to become father Read this drb

    Is Katrina Kaif pregnant? Vicky Kaushal all set to become father? Read this

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals DC likely to miss Prithvi Shaw for last 2 games-ayh

    IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals likely to miss Prithvi Shaw for last 2 games

    Who is Adele ex hubby Simon Konecki dating Find out drb

    Who is Adele’s ex-hubby Simon Konecki dating? Find out

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan ahead of CSK clash-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Asani: Golden chariot washes ashore Andhra coast

    Cyclone Asani: Temple-type structure washes ashore Andhra coast

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon
    AAP in power Khalistani activities have surged in Punjab BJP gcw

    On Khalistan flag incident in Himachal, BJP takes sharp dig at Kejriwal's AAP

    Video Icon