user
user

MP SHOCKER! Man livestreams final moments before suicide as his wife watches; arrested (WATCH)

Days after a 27-year-old man died by suicide while live on social media, police have arrested his wife and mother-in-law for abetment to suicide in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district.

MP SHOCKER! Man livestreams final moments before suicide as his wife watches; arrested shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
Updated: Mar 23, 2025, 5:03 PM IST

In a shocking incident, a 27-year-old man live-streamed his final moments before dying by suicide, leading police to arrest his wife and mother-in-law on charges of abetment to suicide in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district.

The incident unfolded on March 16 in Mehra village, where Shivprakash Tiwari was found hanging in his home while livestreaming his suicide on social media. In the chilling video, he accused his mother-in-law and her daughters of tearing apart his family.

During the investigation, Sirmour police found that one of the viewers of the live-stream was an account linked to his 24-year-old wife, Priya Tripathi. However, when questioned, she insisted she had seen the video only after her husband died.

Police initially registered a case of unnatural death, but on Friday, cops arrested Tiwari’s mother-in-law, Geeta Dubey (60), and his wife Priya, holding them responsible for allegedly driving him to suicide.

Also read: US: Indian-origin father-daughter duo fatally shot in Virginia; suspect arrested

According to JP Patel, Sirmour police station in charge, was quoted by TOI as saying, “The deceased used to work as a priest in Wardha district of Gujarat. He returned home around six months ago after sustaining a leg injury in an accident. Since then, he had been staying at home. Married around a couple of years ago, the couple had a six-month-old child.”

Despite being married for two years, the couple’s relationship was reportedly fraught with tension. Priya had been staying at her mother’s house due to ongoing marital discord. On the day of incident, Tiwari had gone to his in-laws’ residence to bring his wife back home, but a heated dispute erupted, and she refused to return with him.

Also read: Saurabh Rajput murder: Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla struggle with intense drug withdrawal behind bars

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Burnt pieces of Rs 500 currency notes found in garbage near Delhi HC judge Yashwant Varma's house (WATCH) shk

Burnt pieces of Rs 500 currency notes found in garbage near Delhi HC judge Yashwant Varma's house (WATCH)

'By what qualification has he become LoP?' BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad slams Rahul Gandhi on his merit remark shk

'By what qualification has he become LoP?' BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad slams Rahul Gandhi on his merit remark

All Class 11 state board exams in Assam cancelled amid question paper leak shk

All Class 11 state board exams in Assam cancelled amid question paper leak

'Physically tired, mentally unfit, impossible PM unaware: Prashant Kishor's slams CM Nitish Kumar (WATCH) shk

'Physically tired, mentally unfit, impossible PM unaware: Prashant Kishor's slams CM Nitish Kumar (WATCH)

Delhi Assembly to commence Budget session tomorrow; third CAG report likely to be tabled shk

Delhi Assembly to commence Budget session tomorrow; third CAG report likely to be tabled

Recent Stories

Sikander trailer OUT: Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna starrer promises high-octane drama [WATCH] ATG

'Sikander' trailer OUT: Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna starrer promises high-octane drama [WATCH]

Summer hydration guide: How much water should you really drink? gcw

Summer hydration guide: How much water should you really drink?

WATCH - Allu Arjun visits BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi; video goes VIRAL ATG

WATCH - Allu Arjun visits BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi; video goes VIRAL

Burnt pieces of Rs 500 currency notes found in garbage near Delhi HC judge Yashwant Varma's house (WATCH) shk

Burnt pieces of Rs 500 currency notes found in garbage near Delhi HC judge Yashwant Varma's house (WATCH)

Netizens demand a national apology to Rhea Chakraborty for destroying her dignity for 5 years MEG

Netizens demand a national apology to Rhea Chakraborty for destroying her dignity for 5 years

Recent Videos

Saurabh Rajput Case: Jail Superintendent Calls Accused 'Drug Addicts' | Asianet Newsable

Saurabh Rajput Case: Jail Superintendent Calls Accused 'Drug Addicts' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
College Girl’s Suicide Sparks Panic in Sheohar, Bihar | Asianet Newsable

College Girl’s Suicide Sparks Panic in Sheohar, Bihar | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Sunil Narine’s Hit-Wicket Controversy – Why Wasn’t He OUT?

Sunil Narine’s Hit-Wicket Controversy – Why Wasn’t He OUT?

Video Icon
Varun Dhawan & Pooja Hegde Begin ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ Shoot with Breathtaking Ganga Aarti!

Varun Dhawan & Pooja Hegde Begin ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ Shoot with Breathtaking Ganga Aarti!

Video Icon
Istanbul Erupts: Protests Surge as Erdogan Labels Demonstrations 'Street Terrorism'

Istanbul Erupts: Protests Surge as Erdogan Labels Demonstrations 'Street Terrorism'

Video Icon