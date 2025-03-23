MP SHOCKER! Man livestreams final moments before suicide as his wife watches; arrested (WATCH)

Read Full Article

In a shocking incident, a 27-year-old man live-streamed his final moments before dying by suicide, leading police to arrest his wife and mother-in-law on charges of abetment to suicide in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district.

The incident unfolded on March 16 in Mehra village, where Shivprakash Tiwari was found hanging in his home while livestreaming his suicide on social media. In the chilling video, he accused his mother-in-law and her daughters of tearing apart his family.

During the investigation, Sirmour police found that one of the viewers of the live-stream was an account linked to his 24-year-old wife, Priya Tripathi. However, when questioned, she insisted she had seen the video only after her husband died.

Police initially registered a case of unnatural death, but on Friday, cops arrested Tiwari’s mother-in-law, Geeta Dubey (60), and his wife Priya, holding them responsible for allegedly driving him to suicide.

According to JP Patel, Sirmour police station in charge, was quoted by TOI as saying, “The deceased used to work as a priest in Wardha district of Gujarat. He returned home around six months ago after sustaining a leg injury in an accident. Since then, he had been staying at home. Married around a couple of years ago, the couple had a six-month-old child.”

Despite being married for two years, the couple’s relationship was reportedly fraught with tension. Priya had been staying at her mother’s house due to ongoing marital discord. On the day of incident, Tiwari had gone to his in-laws’ residence to bring his wife back home, but a heated dispute erupted, and she refused to return with him.

