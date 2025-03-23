user
user

4 dead, 17 injured after tourist vehicle crashes in Kashmir's Ganderbal (WATCH)

At least 4 people, including 3 tourists, have died in Gund area of Kangan in Kashmir. The accident left at least seventeen others injured.

4 dead, 17 injured after tourist vehicle crashes in Kashmir's Ganderbal ddr
Author
Divya Danu
Updated: Mar 23, 2025, 2:36 PM IST

A tragic road accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district claimed four lives, including three tourists and a local driver from Lasjan. The accident occurred in the Gund area of Kangan when their vehicle lost control and crashed.

Seventeen others sustained injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident, while rescue operations were swiftly carried out. Road accidents in the region remain a concern due to treacherous mountain roads and unpredictable weather conditions.

Also read: WATCH: Shimla locals' Bharat Mata posters on Punjab buses after Himachal buses defaced with Khalistan graffiti

Following the tragic road accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district that claimed four lives and left 17 injured, political parties and leaders expressed grief. The J&K BJP extended its deep condolences to the bereaved families, calling the incident a heartbreaking loss.

In a statement, the party said, "Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families in this difficult time. Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured." The accident in Gund, Kangan, has raised fresh concerns over road safety in the region, with authorities continuing investigations into the cause of the crash.

The injured people are undergoing treatment in hospital in Kashmir.

Also read: Festival turns tragic in Bengaluru as 100-foot chariot collapse kills 1, injures 4 amid stormy weather (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

CM Yogi emphasizes quality education in review meeting with basic education officials

CM Yogi emphasizes quality education in review meeting with Basic Education Officials

Indian techie detained in Qatar for over 3 months, parents seek PM's help; embassy extends assistance shk

Indian techie detained in Qatar for over 3 months, parents seek PM’s help; embassy extends assistance

MP SHOCKER! Man livestreams final moments before suicide as his wife watches; arrested shk

MP SHOCKER! Man livestreams final moments before suicide as his wife watches; arrested

One dead, another injured as 100-feet chariot falls during festival in Bengaluru rural

Festival turns tragic in Bengaluru as 100-foot chariot collapse kills 1, injures 4 amid stormy weather (WATCH)

WATCH: Shimla locals' Bharat Mata posters on Punjab buses after Himachal buses defaced with Khalistan graffiti ddr

WATCH: Shimla locals' Bharat Mata posters on Punjab buses after Himachal buses defaced with Khalistan graffiti

Recent Stories

'I too feel ugly', Kalki Koechlin's letter to her daughter redefining gentle parenting MEG

'I too feel ugly', Kalki Koechlin's letter to her daughter redefining gentle parenting

Attention SBI customers! Important changes in SBI card rules you must know AJR

Attention SBI customers! Important changes in SBI card rules you must know

CM Yogi emphasizes quality education in review meeting with basic education officials

CM Yogi emphasizes quality education in review meeting with Basic Education Officials

Indian techie detained in Qatar for over 3 months, parents seek PM's help; embassy extends assistance shk

Indian techie detained in Qatar for over 3 months, parents seek PM’s help; embassy extends assistance

How to set and achieve your goals: Simple strategy that works iwh

How to set and achieve your goals: Simple strategy that works

Recent Videos

'L2: Empuraan is a Pan-India Film,' Says Mohanlal | Asianet Newsable

'L2: Empuraan is a Pan-India Film,' Says Mohanlal | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
IPL 2025 KKR vs RCB Highlights: 🔥 RCB Thrash KKR by 7 Wickets in Season Opener! 🔥

IPL 2025 KKR vs RCB Highlights: 🔥 RCB Thrash KKR by 7 Wickets in Season Opener! 🔥

Video Icon
Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Promotes ‘Sunday on Cycle’ for a Fit & Pollution-Free India

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Promotes ‘Sunday on Cycle’ for a Fit & Pollution-Free India

Video Icon
Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Joins Fit India Sunday in Lucknow | Asianet Newsable

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Joins Fit India Sunday in Lucknow | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
IPL 2025 Game On | CSK vs MI - Who Will Win? Astrologer Greenstone Lobo Predicts!

IPL 2025 Game On | CSK vs MI - Who Will Win? Astrologer Greenstone Lobo Predicts!

Video Icon