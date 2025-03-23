4 dead, 17 injured after tourist vehicle crashes in Kashmir's Ganderbal (WATCH)

Read Full Article

A tragic road accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district claimed four lives, including three tourists and a local driver from Lasjan. The accident occurred in the Gund area of Kangan when their vehicle lost control and crashed.

Seventeen others sustained injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident, while rescue operations were swiftly carried out. Road accidents in the region remain a concern due to treacherous mountain roads and unpredictable weather conditions.

Also read: WATCH: Shimla locals' Bharat Mata posters on Punjab buses after Himachal buses defaced with Khalistan graffiti

Following the tragic road accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district that claimed four lives and left 17 injured, political parties and leaders expressed grief. The J&K BJP extended its deep condolences to the bereaved families, calling the incident a heartbreaking loss.

In a statement, the party said, "Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families in this difficult time. Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured." The accident in Gund, Kangan, has raised fresh concerns over road safety in the region, with authorities continuing investigations into the cause of the crash.

The injured people are undergoing treatment in hospital in Kashmir.

Also read: Festival turns tragic in Bengaluru as 100-foot chariot collapse kills 1, injures 4 amid stormy weather (WATCH)

Latest Videos