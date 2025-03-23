Lifestyle
Eid is approaching, and shopping for the festival has begun. Multicolored Sharara are available in the market for ladies and girls, which are most in demand.
The magenta-orange combination is most in demand in multicolored Sharara. This set has a magenta-colored heavy work short kurta.
Yellow printed Sharara is also in great demand. It has large light pink and green flowers on a yellow kurta.
Flower printed multicolored Sharara is also being liked. This Sharara has green and white flower prints on a yellow background.
Young girls prefer Zari work multicolored Sharara. This set has a double flare short kurta with golden Zari work. There is also Zari work on the V-shaped neckline.
Bandhani print Sharara is also quite in trend. It has a combination of red-purple, orange colors. There is also a heavy Zari work yoke.
Red multicolored Sharara is most in trend. This Sharara has a designer neckline and Zari work on it. The printed Sharara is also a great match with it.
New brides prefer blue floral multicolored Sharara. It has a great neck design and light work in the middle of the kurta. There is also a Sharara with blue-pink-white color print.
