Explained: Why hashtag 'WhatsApp university' is trending after Taj Mahal verdict

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday dismissed a plea requesting an investigation into the "history" of the Taj Mahal. The court denied the motion, which sought the opening of its 22 chambers to view "the truth, whatever it may be."

The Bench said, "Go and research. Do M.A. Do PhD. Then choose such a topic and if any institute disallows you to research on such a topic. Then come to us. Please enrol yourself in MA, then go for NET, JRF and if any university denies you to research on such topic then come to us." While delivering the verdict, the bench said:"Tomorrow you'll come and ask us to go to chambers of Hon'ble judges? Please, don't make a mockery of the PIL system."

A plea was filed in the Allahabad High Court, requesting a fact-finding enquiry into the Taj Mahal's "past," as well as the opening of its "22 chambers" to witness "the truth, whatever it is."

After the verdict, Twitter erupted with #WhatsAppUniversity and sharing the posts along with the judgement and memes.

The Archaeological Survey of India protects the Mughal-era monument. The petition also sought to overturn provisions of the Ancient and Historical Monuments and Archeological Sites and Remains (Declaration of National Importance) Act 1951 and the Ancient Monuments and Archeological Sites and Remains Act 1958, which designated the Taj Mahal, Fatehpur Sikri, Agra Fort, and Itimad-ud-tomb Daulah's as historical monuments.

