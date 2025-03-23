CCTV footage shows Punjab's self-styled Christian prophet Bajinder Singh assaulting employees (WATCH)

user
Author
Divya Danu
Updated: Mar 23, 2025, 3:15 PM IST

A shocking CCTV footage has surfaced, allegedly showing self-proclaimed Christian prophet Bajinder Singh physically assaulting his employees, including women, inside his office. The footage, reportedly from February 2025, has gone viral, intensifying calls for action against him.

The emergence of this video comes just days after the Kapurthala Police registered an FIR against Bajinder Singh under IPC sections 354-A (sexual harassment), 354-D (stalking), and 506 (criminal intimidation). The case was filed based on a complaint by a 22-year-old woman who accused him of making unwanted advances, inappropriate touching, and issuing threats against her family. Despite the serious allegations, no action has been taken against him so far.

In the viral video, Singh can be seen aggressively hitting his employees inside his office, further tarnishing his already controversial image. The footage has sparked widespread outrage, with social media users and activists demanding immediate legal action.

Bajinder Singh, a well-known internet personality, has gained popularity for his Christian "satsangs" in Punjab, where he claims to help people overcome addiction and guide them to the "right path." However, his public persona now stands at odds with the disturbing allegations against him.

Singh has denied all accusations, alleging that a rival pastor orchestrated a "scandal" against him. He claimed that another pastor, against whose son he had filed a complaint, was behind the allegations to defame him.

With the newly surfaced CCTV footage adding to the controversy, the pressure on authorities to act has escalated. Critics argue that the delay in action against him reflects a failure in the justice system. Meanwhile, victims and activists continue to demand accountability, insisting that Bajinder Singh be held responsible for his actions.

