CM Yogi emphasizes quality education in review meeting with basic education officials

Read Full Article

Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath, on Saturday, clearly said that the government's treasury is the public's money and the government has no shortage of funds for quality education. CM Yogi made the remark during a review meeting with the officials of the Basic Education Department at his official residence on Saturday. The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that no school in the state is without teachers, while the focus on quality of education.

Emphasizing the need to improve the teacher-student ratio in all aspirational districts and development blocks, he asserted that the government is committed to ensuring quality education for children under all circumstances and to achieve this, the state government is implementing Operation Kayakalp with inter-departmental coordination, focusing on 19 key parameters.

As part of this initiative, all council schools now have separate toilets for boys and girls, along with essential facilities such as drinking water, well-furnished classrooms, electricity, quality furniture, boundary walls, and secure gates. He emphasized the need to improve the teacher-student ratio in all aspirational districts and development blocks, reaffirming the government's unwavering commitment to providing quality education under all circumstances. To achieve this, the state government is implementing Operation Kayakalp through inter-departmental coordination, focusing on 19 key parameters to enhance school infrastructure and learning conditions, he pointed out.

▪ The Chief Minister stated that the state government is constructing Chief Minister Model Composite Schools for classes 1 to 12, with funds already released for 26 districts. Additionally, Chief Minister Abhyudaya Composite Schools, catering to pre-primary to class 8, are being developed in 58 districts. Both types of schools will feature playgrounds, training centers, and courses in craft, clay art, and new-age skills.

Under the PM Shri scheme, the state is upgrading 925 government schools in 2023-24 and 785 schools in 2024-25, prioritizing their development as integrated campuses.

Inspired by the Prime Minister's vision, 13 DIETs are being developed as Centers of Excellence in the first phase to serve as resource hubs for inclusive education. The Chief Minister emphasized proper maintenance, regular cleaning (with outsourced staff if needed), and ensuring good drinking water facilities. The first impression of DIETs should be outstanding, and institutions like IIM Lucknow and Bengaluru should be integrated into the training modules, he said.

▪The Chief Minister said that with the inspiration of the Prime Minister 13 DIETs are being developed as Centers of Excellence in the first phase, transforming them into resource hubs for advancing inclusive education. He emphasized the need for proper maintenance, regular cleaning, and adequate drinking water facilities, suggesting that outsourced staff be deployed if necessary. The first impression of DIETs should be exceptional, and institutions like IIM Lucknow and Bengaluru should be integrated into their training modules.



▪ The Chief Minister highlighted that the impact of comprehensive efforts in education is now evident in the ACER 2024 report, which shows a significant improvement in Uttar Pradesh’s education quality. The state has now entered the top-performing category.

Between 2018 and 2024, education levels in Uttar Pradesh have seen remarkable progress. Student attendance in primary schools has risen from 57% in 2010 to 71.4% in 2024. Girls’ enrollment now surpasses that of boys, reflecting growing educational inclusivity.

The midday meal program has expanded significantly, increasing from 70% in 2010 to 95.4% in 2024, ensuring better nutrition for students. Additionally, the use of libraries in council schools has surged to 78%, fostering a stronger reading culture.

▪The Chief Minister announced that a 15-day 'School Chalo Abhiyan' will be conducted from April 1 to April 15 and again in July. He urged teachers, village heads, and Gram Panchayat members to create an environment where children experience this campaign as a festival of learning. To make it engaging, children should have new and enriching experiences during the initiative. Additionally, teachers and principals should conduct door-to-door visits in villages to personally motivate children to attend school.

▪The Chief Minister instructed officials to organize summer camps lasting one to one and a half hours, focusing on playful and engaging learning to ensure children see education as fun rather than a burden. These camps will also emphasize physical education. To protect children from the sun and heat, all sessions will be held in the morning.



▪The Chief Minister said that the arrangements of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas should be improved further. Work should be done on the policy of one Kasturba Gandhi school one game. The girls of the school have performed well in sports. The girls hereThe Chief Minister said that the arrangements of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas should be further improved. Work should be done on the policy of one Kasturba Gandhi school one sport. The girls of the school have performed well in sports. The girls here have increased the prestige of the state in many sports including under-19 cricket. Apart from this, the girls here have also increased the pride by getting selected in administrative services. The Chief Minister said that teachers will have to be linked to good training programs, so that the learning outcome can be further improved.

▪The Chief Minister said that it is the result of collective efforts that under RTE, 10784 children were studying in the year 2016-17, while in 2024-25 this number has increased to more than 4.58 lakh. Under this, more than Rs 728 crore fee reimbursement has been paid by the state government to unaided recognized schools from the financial year 2022-23 to 2024-25. He said that under the Sharda program, 7.77 lakh children have been admitted to council schools in the year 2024-25. Currently 1.93 crore children are getting quality education in council schools in the state. For this, the state government has made a provision of Rs 85,726 crore in the budget for the financial year 2024-25.

▪The Chief Minister said that the curriculum of NCERT is being implemented in the council schools in a phased manner. The state government is transferring Rs 1200 for each student through DBT to the account of their parents to provide free uniforms, sweaters, school bags, shoes, socks to the students from the year 2021-22. Digital education is being promoted by ensuring the availability of smart classes, 5568 ICT labs and more than 2 lakh 61 thousand tablets in 25,784 council schools.

Latest Videos