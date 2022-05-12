'RRR' makes cut in Telangana exam paper, a question on Jr NTR is viral

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 12, 2022, 5:35 PM IST

    It's been over two months since the release of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR, yet the buzz around it remains. The country is still captivated by "RRR frenzy" and will not let go.  Believe it or not, the film found a mention in a school test. The Telangana Intermediate Examinations Board includes a question about RRR in its question paper.

    The topic was asked in the English language test and focused on the role of Komaram Bheem in the film, which was played by Junior NTR. The question asked the candidates to imagine they were interviewing Junior NTR as a TV channel reporter after seeing his performance in RRR and write the interview questions as an answer based on some criteria such as the nature of the film, his relationship with the director, the script, the movie's impact on viewers, and so on. The question paper is currently becoming popular on social media, with followers spreading it.

    The question paper instantly drew the attention of netizens and went viral on social media. Several fan pages shared a peek of it.

    RRR, starring Jr. NTR and Ram Charan, has been breaking records since its release on March 25, 2022. The period-action film, directed by SS Rajamouli, is based on the fictitious story of two liberation warriors, Bheem and Ram. The magnum opus became one of the most successful films in Indian cinema history. Even months after the film's theatrical run has exhausted spectators, the fever and anticipation around the project persists.

    Last Updated May 12, 2022, 5:45 PM IST
