IPL 2025, SRH vs RR LIVE updates: Head scores quickfire fifty

IPL 2025, SRH vs RR LIVE updates: FIFTY for Travis Head
Travis Head looks in terrific touch as scored 50 in just 21 balls.
Scores; 115/1 after 8 overs.
IPL 2025, SRH vs RR LIVE updates: SRH off to a flying start
SRH is off to a flying start against RR with Travis Head leading the way. They only lost the wicket of Abhishek Sharma 24(11) and Ishan Kishan kept the momentum after coming at number 3.
Score: SRH is 94/1 after 6 overs.
IPL 2025, SRH vs RR LIVE updates: OUT! Abhishek Sharma dismissed by Theekshana
A bit of luck to dismiss Abhishek Sharma after he slashed a delvery that went wide outside off. Jaiswal takes a neat catch to his right from point.
Scores: SRH is 55/1 after 4 overs.
IPL 2025, SRH vs RR LIVE updates: FOUR! Abhishek Sharma scores the first boundary
Abhishek Sharma hit the first four of the match as an attempted yorker eneded as a low full toss and he dispatched it away to the left of mid-on.
Scores: SRH 10/0 after 1 over.
IPL 2025, SRH vs RR LIVE updates: What captains said at the toss?
Pat Cummins: It is great to be back. The core of the group is the same, the coaching staff is the same. Don't think batting or bowling first matters. It is pretty hot, so don't mind bowling second. Would be nice to keep last season's form going. We always encourage our games to play with freedom. Abhi and Heady with hopefully continue from last year, and Nitish and Klassen are there as well. Ishan Kishan and Abhinav Manohar will be making their debuts.
Riyan Parag: Bowling first. Looks like a dry wicket so we'll have a crack at it later. (On captaincy) Means a lot, started here as a 17 year old. Getting to fill in big shoes, very excited. The impact rule helps with Sanju. We've retained a lot of our core so that helps with the batting order. The other three overseas will be Theekshana, Jofra and Farooqi. Always good to start well, we have practiced a lot.
IPL 2025, SRH vs RR LIVE updates: SRH and RR playing XI
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Dubey, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins(c), Simarjeet Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami
IPL 2025, SRH vs RR LIVE updates: Rajasthan Royals win toss and opt to bowl first
Rajasthan Royals have won the toss against host Sunrisers Hyderabad in the second match of the Indian Premier League at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. Both SRH and RR boast big hitters like Travis Head and Sanju Samson and fans expect nothing short of a big scoring match.