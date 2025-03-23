Indian techie detained in Qatar for over 3 months, parents seek PM’s help; embassy extends assistance

Read Full Article

Amit Gupta, an Indian national has been detained by Qatari authorities, the sources said on Saturday. The Indian Embassy is closely monitoring the situation and has been in touch with the authorities on a regular basis.

According to sources, Our Embassy in Qatar is aware of the detention of Amit Gupta, an Indian national, by Qatari Authorities in relation to an ongoing investigation. Mission has been in touch with the family, the lawyer representing Gupta and Qatari Authorities on a regular basis.

Our Embassy continues to provide all possible assistance in the matter and is closely following the case, the sources added, news agency ANI reported.

Parents seek PM's help

According to a report by Times of India (TOI), parents of Amit Gupta, a native of Vadodara, alleged that he has remained in state security custody in solitary confinement since Jan 1 without any charges officially pressed against him. Amit works in a senior position at an Indian multinational IT services and consulting company.

Amit's parents, Jagdish, a retired chief engineer of ONGC, and mother Pushpa Gupta, met Vadodara MP Hemang Joshi on Saturday seeking his support to get their son released. Amit settled in Qatar in Aug 2013. After getting married to Akanksha Gupta, Amit settled in Qatar, his father told media.

"On Jan 1, after the family finished having a meal at a restaurant, Amit was arrested by the security agency, which has kept him in solitary confinement since then," they claimed.

Amit's wife approached the Indian embassy in Qatar multiple times. "He is our only support, and we want to know why he is being held without any charges. We appealed to the PMO, the Ministry of External Affairs, and the Indian embassy but have not received any response," his father said.

