    Terrorism anywhere is against humanity: PM Modi as Israel-Hamas war rages on

    Addressing the inaugural session of the ninth G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20), he also said we have to remove obstacles in the way of global trust. Modi said this is the time for peace and brotherhood, and time to move forward together.

    First Published Oct 13, 2023, 12:52 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled the 2001 attack on the Indian Parliament on Friday, saying the globe had been rocked by terrorism, but there was still no consensus on a common definition.

    "Consensus not being achieved on definition of terrorism saddening; enemies of humanity taking advantage of this approach Parliaments across world have to think how we should work together to combat terrorism," PM Modi said.

    PM Modi stated during the opening session of the ninth G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20) in Delhi, "The terrorists knew our Parliament was running and they wanted to finish it."

    The Prime Minister also emphasised the need of working together, saying, "It is time for everyone's development."

    "India has been facing cross-border terrorism for decades and terrorists have killed thousands of innocents," PM Modi stated. He went on to say, "The world is now realising how big a challenge terrorism is, and that it is against humanity." 

    In an apparent reference to the recent Israel-Hamas conflict, PM Modi said, "Conflicts and confrontations that the world is facing today do not benefit anyone." A divided world cannot provide solutions to humanity's problems."

    Modi said this is the time for peace and brotherhood, and time to move forward together. "We have to remove obstacles in the way of global trust and move forward with a human-centric approach. We have to look at the world with the sentiment of one earth, one family, and one future," said Prime Minister. "The participation of people is the best medium to tackle global challenges," he added.

    His remarks came against the backdrop of a series of brazen attacks on Israeli towns by Hamas militants over the weekend which triggered fresh tensions in the region.

    Last Updated Oct 13, 2023, 1:04 PM IST
