Days before NEET UG 2026 re-examination, Centre temporarily restricted Telegram across India until June 22 and disabled its message-editing feature until June 30. Authorities said cheating networks used edited messages with old timestamps to create fake proof of paper leaks. The move has sparked fresh debate over privacy, platform accountability.

Just days before the NEET UG 2026 re-examination on June 21, the Central government took an unusual step by temporarily restricting access to Telegram across India. The restriction will remain in place until June 22, while Telegram's message-editing feature has been disabled until June 30. The action was taken by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) following recommendations from the National Testing Agency (NTA).

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What Triggered the Action?

According to the NTA, organised cheating groups were allegedly using Telegram to spread false claims about leaked question papers and to collect money from anxious students and their families. Authorities said several channels promised access to examination papers in exchange for large payments.

Investigators found that one Telegram feature was repeatedly being misused, the ability to edit previously posted messages while keeping the original timestamp visible. Officials argued that this allowed fraudsters to create misleading evidence suggesting they had access to question papers before the examination.

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How the Telegram Trick Worked

Authorities explained that some channel operators would post a harmless message or an unrelated document before the exam. Later, after the examination ended and the actual question paper became available, they would edit the old message and replace it with the real paper.

Because the message continued to show the original posting time, screenshots made it appear as though the paper had been shared hours before the examination. These screenshots were then circulated online as supposed proof of a paper leak.

Officials say this method was used to mislead students and create panic around the examination process.

Why ,WhatsApp, Is Different

One key difference is how edited messages are displayed. On WhatsApp, a visible 'Edited' label appears when a message is changed. This makes it easier for users to know that the original content has been modified.

Telegram also allows large public channels that can reach huge audiences quickly. Many channel administrators can operate using usernames rather than publicly sharing phone numbers, making it easier to maintain anonymity. By contrast, WhatsApp is more closely linked to mobile numbers and places tighter limits on message forwarding and large-scale distribution. These differences have made Telegram attractive to groups seeking to spread information rapidly.

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Temporary Measure Ahead of NEET

The government has described the restrictions as temporary and focused specifically on protecting the integrity of the NEET UG 2026 re-examination. Along with limiting access to Telegram until June 22, authorities have ordered the suspension of message editing for older posts until June 30.

The move has also sparked debate. Supporters say it is necessary to prevent fraud and misinformation, while critics argue that restricting an entire platform may not solve the deeper problem of exam-related malpractice.

For now, the government's focus remains on ensuring that the NEET re-examination is conducted without disruption and that students are protected from scams and false paper leak claims.

WhatsApp vs Telegram: Which Platform is Safer?

WhatsApp offers end-to-end encryption by default for all personal chats and calls, meaning only the sender and receiver can read messages. It also displays a visible "Edited" label when messages are changed and places limits on message forwarding, making it harder for misleading content to spread widely. These features generally make WhatsApp stronger for everyday private communication and transparency.

Telegram, meanwhile, focuses more on flexibility, large-scale communication and user anonymity. Regular Telegram chats are not end-to-end encrypted by default, although users can enable encryption through Secret Chats.

Telegram allows massive public channels, larger file sharing and usernames that do not require revealing a phone number publicly. While these features are useful for privacy and content sharing, they can also be misused by scammers or anonymous groups.

For most users concerned primarily about private messaging and security, cybersecurity experts generally consider WhatsApp the safer option, while Telegram offers greater freedom and functionality.

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