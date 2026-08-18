A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bunker vehicle overturned after it was involved in a collision with a truck in Qazigund, Jammu and Kashmir. Some personnel onboard reportedly suffered minor injuries and were shifted to a camp for treatment.

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bunker vehicle overturned after it was involved in a collision with a truck in Jammu and Kashmir, officials informed on Tuesday. Some CRPF personnel onboard the vehicle reportedly suffered minor injuries in the incident. The injured personnel were immediately shifted to the 163 Battalion CRPF camp in Qazigund for treatment. Further details are awaited.

Earlier Incident in Doda District

Earlier, on July 20, two persons were killed, and five others were injured after a massive boulder rolled down a hillside and struck a passenger bus and two light motor vehicles at Ragi Nallah in J&K's Doda district on July 19. The heavy impact caused extensive damage to the vehicles and triggered panic among commuters along the route. Upon receiving information, rescue teams and local police personnel rushed to the spot, initiated immediate relief operations, and evacuated the injured to a nearby hospital for primary treatment. The injured individuals were subsequently shifted to the Government Medical College (GMC) in Jammu for specialised care. (ANI)