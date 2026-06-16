A viral video has sparked debate after a man urged employees to either accept their corporate jobs or leave them instead of constantly complaining. While many agreed that social media unfairly portrays office work as negative, others objected to his description of corporate workers as mediocre. The discussion quickly expanded into a broader debate.

A viral video by content creator Anmol Warikoo has triggered a heated debate about corporate jobs, workplace happiness and career choices. In the video, the 24-year-old argued that many people spend too much time complaining about their jobs while doing little to change their situation. His message was straightforward: if a job is not toxic, accept it and stop constantly complaining. If it is making life miserable, look for a better opportunity and move on. The video quickly gained attention, with thousands of people sharing their own experiences and opinions.

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Challenging Popular Social Media Narratives

Warikoo said social media often portrays corporate jobs as the villain while glorifying entrepreneurship, travel and passion-driven careers. According to him, this creates unnecessary guilt among people who work regular office jobs.

He argued that not everyone can become a successful entrepreneur or turn a hobby into a full-time career. There is nothing wrong, he said, with having a stable job and pursuing personal interests outside work.

The creator also suggested that passions do not always need to replace jobs and can exist alongside them.

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'Mediocre' Comment Divides Viewers

One of the most discussed parts of the video was Warikoo's comment that most people are ordinary rather than exceptional. He said accepting that reality can help people become more content with their lives.

However, many viewers strongly disagreed. Several argued that working in a corporate job does not make someone mediocre. They pointed out that some of the world's most talented professionals work in corporate environments and contribute to major innovations.

Others said success should not be measured only through entrepreneurship or celebrity status.

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Supporters and Critics Speak Out

Many users supported the creator's main message. They agreed that endlessly complaining about work without taking steps to improve the situation can become emotionally draining. Some said social media often creates unrealistic expectations about quitting jobs and chasing dreams.

At the same time, critics highlighted the challenges of modern workplace culture. Several workers shared stories of long hours, six-day workweeks, unpaid overtime and limited leave benefits. They argued that not everyone can simply quit because of financial responsibilities.

The debate continues online, reflecting a question many professionals face: should people accept the realities of work, or keep searching for something better?

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