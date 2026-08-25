Delhi has reported 2,308 H1N1 infections among nearly 3,000 influenza cases this year. CM Rekha Gupta has called an emergency review, while Health Minister Pankaj Singh says hospitals have adequate doctors and medicines.

Preparations for health are being made in Delhi as the number of cases of H1N1 influenza is rising in the capital. The current update given by the Health Minister of Delhi, Pankaj Kumar Singh on Tuesday suggests that there have been about 3,000 influenza cases in Delhi this year, out of which 2,308 are H1N1 influenza cases.

As there is a rising trend in the number of cases, the Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta has convened an emergency meeting in order to make assessments regarding preparations, hospital capacity, and measures to prevent the spread.

There Is No Need to Panic: Health Minister

Pankaj Kumar Singh, Health Minister has advised the people of Delhi not to panic as the situation is under control. He also mentioned that there are sufficient doctors, staff, and medication available in the hospitals for the patients. In addition, he stated that the isolation wards are set up in hospitals and action can be taken if patients are refused beds.

Hospitals Ready with Doctors and Medicine

As per the health department, monitoring is being conducted in hospitals so that basic facilities in terms of health services are available. The officials have been examining the number of beds, medicine, testing process, and other facilities necessary for handling the flu-like patients.

This particular scenario has also led to better coordination between the Delhi Health Department, Municipal Corporation and other organizations that are responsible for the health of the citizens.

H1N1 Symptoms in Delhi

H1N1, which is popularly known as swine flu, can show symptoms like fever, cough, throat pain, headache, body ache and fatigue. In case of people suffering from any of these symptoms, they must consult doctors immediately. Health experts have also asked the citizens to be more careful about crowded places due to the high number of infections at present.

Government Concentrates on Surveillance and Readiness

Union Health Ministry has also assessed the situation of H1N1, emphasizing on the need for surveillance, influenza-like illness and serious respiratory infection, testing and medical readiness.

For residents of Delhi, the point made by the government is crystal clear – there is nothing to be panic about, but precautions are a must. As over 2,300 cases of H1N1 have been reported in the country this year, surveillance and medical treatment are must going forward.