The Bihar government will organise monthly 'Student Support Camps' in educational institutions to address student grievances within 30 days. CM Samrat Chaudhary inaugurated the first camp as part of the 'Saat Nishchay-3' initiative.

Bihar Govt Launches 'Student Support Camps'

The Bihar government will organise monthly 'Student Support Camps' in educational institutions across the state to address students' complaints and suggestions, with authorities directed to ensure their final resolution within 30 days.

According to a press release issued by the Bihar CMO, Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary inaugurated the first such camp at Bihar College of Engineering, Bidupur, under the 'Sabka Samman, Jeevan Aasaan' campaign, part of the 'Saat Nishchay-3' initiative. During the programme, Chaudhary interacted with students and took feedback on the academic system, facilities and issues being faced by them. He also inspected the information-cum-assistance counter set up at the college's administrative-cum-academic building.

Directives for Immediate Improvements

Officials were directed to ensure uninterrupted internet connectivity and power supply at Government Engineering College, Vaishali, while temporary hostel arrangements are to be made until permanent facilities are available for all students, according to the release. Following requests from students, officials were also directed to identify suitable locations for Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendras near engineering college campuses. The government plans to establish such centres in engineering colleges, polytechnic institutes and Ambedkar hostels across Bihar, the release said.

Framework for Grievance Redressal

The initiative is aimed at providing students a platform to raise their issues directly before concerned officials and reduce the need for repeated visits to government offices. Officials have been directed to ensure final resolution of grievances within a maximum of 30 days and monitor the disposal process. The government will also consider student suggestions in policy formulation and facilitate the linking of useful innovations emerging from student projects with startups, the release said.

The camps will be organised on the fourth Tuesday of every month and will cover issues related to academics, examinations, hostels, drinking water, sanitation, canteens and other student facilities. Students can register their complaints and suggestions through the 'Vidyarthi Sahyog Portal' and helpline number 1100. The portal will also allow them to track the status of their grievances, according to the release.

CM's Inspection Tour

During the visit, Chaudhary inspected the ground floor of the administrative-cum-academic building of Government Engineering College, Vaishali, including stalls set up by the Industries Department and the District Registration-cum-Counselling Centre. He later visited the third floor, where he inspected classrooms, the music room, seminar hall, startup cell, entrepreneurship cell and various laboratories and interacted with students.

The Chief Minister also paid floral tributes to Goddess Saraswati during the programme. Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Health Minister and Minister-in-Charge of Vaishali district Nishant Kumar, and officials from the Department of Science, Technology and Technical Education were present, the release said. (ANI)