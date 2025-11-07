A 25-year-old woman in Telangana allegedly died by suicide due to severe fear of ants. She left a note explaining her phobia. Police have registered a case in Sangareddy, highlighting the importance of mental health awareness and timely support.

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident that has shocked locals, a 25-year-old woman from Sangareddy district in Telangana allegedly ended her life, reportedly driven by a severe fear of ants. The deceased, who had been married since 2022, reportedly suffered from myrmecophobia, a persistent fear of ants, since childhood. Despite undergoing counselling at a hospital in her hometown of Mancherial, her phobia appears to have taken a tragic turn on Tuesday.

Incident Unfolds at Her Home

Police stated that the woman’s husband had left for work in the morning, while she had taken their three-year-old daughter to a relative’s home before returning to clean the house. Upon returning at around 5:30 PM, the husband found the house locked from the inside. With assistance from neighbours, he broke the door open, only to discover his wife hanging.

Heartbreaking Suicide Note

Authorities revealed that a suicide note was found at the scene, reading: "Sri, I am sorry. I can't live with these ants anymore. Take care of Anvi. Annavaram, Tirupati - 1,116. Don't forget Ellamma's rice."

Police believe that the woman may have encountered ants while cleaning, which triggered her extreme response.

Police Investigation Underway

A case has been registered at the Ameenpur Police Station, and an investigation is ongoing to understand the circumstances that led to this tragic event. Authorities have appealed for greater awareness regarding mental health and phobias, stressing the importance of timely intervention and support for individuals dealing with severe anxieties.