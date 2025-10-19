19-year-old BBA student Sana Parvin dies by suicide in Bengaluru PG after alleged harassment by a senior. Police register FIR; incident raises concerns about student safety and harassment in private colleges.

Bengaluru: In a tragic incident that has shaken the local community, a 19-year-old second-year BBA student, Sana Parvin, died by suicide at a private PG in Green Garden Layout, Kadusonnappanahalli, Bengaluru. The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of Bagalur police station on Friday afternoon. The case came to light when her friends returned to the PG shortly afterward and discovered her body. Sana’s untimely death has prompted her family to approach the police, leading to the registration of an FIR against a friend on charges of abetment to suicide.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Student Reports Harassment To College

Sana Parvin, the daughter of contractor Abdul Nazir from Garagandur village, Somwarpet Taluk, Madikeri, was reportedly involved in a personal dispute with Rifas, a former student of the same college from Thrissur district, Kerala. The student had reportedly approached college faculty with complaints about harassment. The faculty summoned Rifas, a former student of the same college, and reportedly warned him to stay away from her. Despite this intervention, he allegedly continued to harass and blackmail Sana. Unable to cope with the ongoing pressure, Sana tragically ended her life by hanging herself in her PG room. Police confirmed that no suicide note was found at the scene and stated that efforts are ongoing to locate and apprehend the accused, who remains at large. The incident has raised serious concerns about student safety and harassment in private colleges.

FIR Registered Against Friend

Following the incident, Sana’s parents filed a complaint with the Bagalur police, alleging that Rifas was responsible for their daughter’s death. Consequently, a case has been registered against him on charges of abetment to suicide.

Speaking to the media, Sana’s father, Abdul Nazir, said, “Rifas was harassing our daughter by repeatedly calling and messaging her. Our daughter had informed us about this, and we had alerted the head of the BBA department at her college. The HOD summoned Rifas and warned him not to disturb Sana. Despite this, he continued to harass her. Unable to bear the torment, our daughter tragically ended her life.”

Special Appeal: Think Before You Take Your Life

This tragic incident serves as a reminder of the importance of mental health and seeking help during times of distress. Suicide does not resolve problems; instead, it can make the cause of despair a lasting identity in the eyes of others.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, help is available. You are not alone, and there are solutions to seemingly insurmountable problems. Talking to loved ones or a mental health professional can provide support and guidance.

For immediate assistance, contact the Sahai Helpline at 080 2549 7777.